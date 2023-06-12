Eagle Crusher Names New Upper Midwest Crushing and Screening Plant Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce US Equipment Sales and Rentals as the new Eagle Crusher distributor for Northern Ill. and the states of Wis., Minn., Iowa, N.D., and S.D.

The company will represent Eagle Crusher’s full line of heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in the Upper Midwest.

US Equipment Sales and Rentals is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, cone crushers, and hammermills.

Simon G. Bradley, CEO-Founder, US Equipment Sales and Rentals, has more than 20 years’ experience in the aggregate industry, learning the business from the ground up, gaining his knowledge through hands-on experience, and continuing his education in the demolition and excavating industries.

His own experience in the industry as a customer shaped the company that he founded. His desire to offer a customer-focused experience with the best products in the marketplace were the building blocks for US Equipment Sales and Rentals.

Simon and his team of expert personnel treat their customers as if they are the company’s first, with an emphasis on getting the right machine or machines for the job, and helping customers find the best solution to their problems to help make their businesses more productive and efficient.

As a heavy equipment dealer specializing in sales and rental of new and used equipment, parts, and service, US Equipment Sales and Rentals offers a full line of quality equipment from leading manufacturers to a broad range of segments. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher Co., an industry leader for more than 100 years, innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.