Blue Roc Premier Adds Three Apartment Properties to Florida Portfolio

Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in Florida with management control of three apartment properties, including the 227-unit Topaz Village in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced it has acquired management control of three apartment properties in different regions of Florida, further strengthening the company’s position in the state’s growing multi-family market.

The three properties include Topaz Grove in Tallahassee, Topaz Retreat in Lakeland and Topaz Village in Melbourne — totaling 480 apartment units.

“As states like Florida continue to grow and add new residents, the demand for multi-family housing remains strong,” said Randy Ferreira, owner and CEO of Blue Roc Premier Properties. “This deal strengthens our property management portfolio in Florida, and we look forward to adding more properties in other regions of the state in the future.”

The management contract acquisition was part of a joint equity deal in May between the principals of Blue Roc and its equity partner, Topaz Capital.

Blue Roc Premier and its affiliates manage more than 15,000 multi-family units across the Southeastern U.S., with a significant footprint throughout Florida, particularly along the I-4 corridor between Tampa Bay and Orlando. Blue Roc is continually searching for new multi-family opportunities throughout the Southeast.

About Blue Roc Premier Properties

Blue Roc Premier Properties is a privately held, fully-integrated management firm focusing on multi-family management opportunities throughout the State of Florida and the Southeast through its affiliates. The company’s principals have been operating in the multi-family real estate business for over 25 years. The firm has developed a proven track record for value-added and stabilized apartment properties. The Premier Managed Portfolio is currently expanding and aggressively searching for new opportunities throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit bluerocpremier.com.