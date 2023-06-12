City and County of Denver and Rubicon Announce Launch of Smart City Partnership to Improve Efficiency in Solid Waste Collection Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the successful launch of Rubicon’s technology across the City and County of Denver, Colorado’s (“CCD”) entire fleet of more than 150 solid waste and recycling vehicles, to help enhance the CCD’s residential waste and recycling services. CCD signed a five-year agreement with Rubicon at the end of 2022, and today’s news represents the first major milestone in the partnership.

Rubicon’s smart city product digitizes the CCD’s waste collection operation, transitioning the Solid Waste Management Division’s drivers from paper-based maps and manual routing to Rubicon’s software. Managers and supervisors across the department now have real-time insights into route progress, service completion, and any issues at the curb. Drivers can assist with each other’s routes in case of a breakdown, and receive updates to their routes as they happen. Department leaders can use analytics based on all of this data to identify problems and create solutions. All of these improvements will enable the Department to provide a more efficient and effective curbside collection service.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rubicon to bring the latest smart city technology to our solid waste and recycling services,” said Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of Denver. “This partnership is a continued testament to Denver’s overwhelming commitment to innovation and efficiency in delivering core public services to our residents, and I look forward to continuing on this journey with Rubicon to drive greater efficiency in our operations for years to come.”

“We are excited to work with the City and County of Denver to digitize its residential waste and recycling services,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “Working with the CCD, we were able to launch quickly after contract signing, a testament to the efficiency of the CCD’s workforce, and its enthusiasm to bring new technology products into its fold.”

RUBICONSmartCity™ is the smartest way for cities, counties, and other municipalities to manage heavy-duty fleets. It is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps local governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. Local governments today are required to do more with less. RUBICONSmartCity helps existing government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, and ensuring that materials are collected efficiently. The results: fewer vehicle accidents, less road wear, and safer communities.

For more information on Rubicon’s smart waste and recycling, street sweeping, and snow plowing capabilities, visit the governments page on the Company’s website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon”) and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rubicon or others following the closing of Rubicon’s business combination with Founder SPAC (the "business combination"); 2) Rubicon’s ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange's listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rubicon as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Rubicon’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents of Rubicon filed or to be filed with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Rubicon presently does not know of or that Rubicon currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.