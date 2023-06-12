Affinity Solutions Launches Comprehensive Consumer Purchase Insights Solution on Snowflake Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Solutions (Affinity), the leading consumer purchase insights company, today announced its enhanced Consumer Purchase Insights offering is now available on Snowflake Marketplace. Consumer Purchase Insights is a central offering of Affinity’s recently launched CometTM platform, providing leading retailers, QSR, travel, media and entertainment companies a complete view of consumer spending to inform investment decisions. By leveraging Snowflake’s single, integrated platform and Affinity's scale and permissioned data, joint customers can now connect granular purchase data across various touch points to unlock the actionable insights needed to drive additional business growth.

Loss of data signals, growing privacy concerns, and limited enterprise visibility across different external channels have become paramount challenges in today's market. Affinity and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, are helping to remove these obstacles for businesses with the ability to identify emerging consumer trends faster than the competition.

Businesses can benefit from Affinity's comprehensive and daily views of spending behaviors from over 140 million credit and debit cards, encompassing over 8.8 billion transactions and over $500 billion in annual spend. Anyone with a Snowflake account can now easily access a curated repository of vetted, ready-to-query templates designed to drive business visibility and impact. The newly introduced library of syndicated Consumer Purchase Insights plays are available for immediate use directly through Snowflake Marketplace and support a wide array of use cases including:

Market Share: Gain a deeper understanding of share relative to competitors.

Cross-Shop Insights: Uncover where else your customers are shopping.

Brand Health: Access brand health and identify growth opportunities.

Loyalty and Churn: Understand brands customers are loyal to and what causes churn.

Geography: Discover key markets based on purchase behaviors.

Customer Profiling: Understand who your best customers are based on behavior.

"We believe every business, big and small, should have access to the same purchase insights and tools as the largest companies," said Damian Garbaccio, Chief Business and Marketing Officer of Affinity Solutions. "That's why we are thrilled about our partnership with Snowflake. Affinity’s Consumer Purchase Insights allow every business to gain visibility into how consumers are spending beyond their company’s website and stores. Businesses can now access this mission-critical information directly through Snowflake Marketplace with a simple 'Buy' button."

Affinity's primary data solution, Consumer Purchase Insights, delivers consumer purchase datasets in near real-time, with broad rights of use, consumer consent, data enrichment, and matchable IDs. The dataset allows companies to connect granular purchase data at the individual or household level to first-party data, third-party data, digital/mobile ad IDs, hashed emails, cookies, IP addresses, and TV viewership data.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is already an Affinity partner and is the first to preview the new solution.

“NRF has been working closely with Affinity and we’ve already seen the tremendous value in their data and its ability to generate deep insight into consumer spending behavior," says Mark Matthews, Executive Director for Research, NRF. “As a result of Affinity’s partnership with Snowflake, we are convinced that there is even greater potential to build upon and enhance the breadth and depth of data that would be accessible to a broader retail audience on a secure, robust platform.”

"We are excited to have the support of the NRF on our partnership with Affinity to help our customers gain access to the critical consumer purchase data they need to turn insights into actions," said Rosemary DeAragon, Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods at Snowflake. "By providing a secure method for access, we are democratizing access to this data and removing friction for our customers. We believe we can help retailers of all sizes turn challenges into opportunities."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications securely and easily with no complex ETL. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

Companies interested in tapping into the power of the Affinity-Snowflake integration can access Affinity listings on Snowflake Marketplace or visit www.affinity.solutions.

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions (Affinity) is the leading consumer purchase insights company. We provide a comprehensive view of U.S. consumer spending, across and between brands, via exclusive access to fully permissioned data from over 140 million debit and credit cards. This data is transformed into actionable insights for marketers, consultancies, and financial services companies to drive market share and revenue growth. Affinity powers CometTM, a powerful data-led intelligence platform that enables marketers to effortlessly plan, activate, and measure media to purchase-based outcomes. To learn more about Affinity Solutions visit www.affinity.solutions.