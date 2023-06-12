Halliburton Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet North West Carbon Capture and Storage Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide completions, liners, and monitoring products and services for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) system within the HyNet North West project in the Liverpool Bay (U.K.).

The first CCS project commissioned in the U.K, the HyNet project will apply CCS to reduce carbon emissions in the UK by transporting carbon dioxide captured from industry and storing them in depleted reservoirs underneath Liverpool Bay. Halliburton will manufacture and deliver equipment from its U.K. completion manufacturing center in Arbroath.

" Halliburton is excited to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking CCS project,” said Jean Marc Lopez, Europe, Eurasia and Sub Saharan African (EESSA) Region vice president. “ This project provides a great opportunity to expand our completions activity and showcase Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to providing our services to support the HyNet project."

