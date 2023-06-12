Nobis Outerwear Will Expand To China Through Joint Venture With ShenZhen Ellassay Fashion Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nobis Inc., a leading premium outerwear and accessory brand from Canada, is pleased to announce its joint venture with Shenzhen-based multi-brand fashion group ShenZhen Ellassay Fashion Co., Ltd, marking a significant milestone in Nobis' global expansion strategy.

This strategic alliance leverages the strengths of both companies, combining Nobis' innovative, high-quality, functional outerwear with Ellassay's deep knowledge of the Chinese market, renowned distribution network, and distinguished brand-building capabilities. With this partnership, Nobis takes a crucial step toward solidifying its position as an international leader in luxury outerwear.

"Nobis and Ellassay share a passion and commitment to deliver top-tier technical fashion lifestyle collections in the outerwear category and beyond. This partnership is a testament to our shared values and expertise. We are very excited to now be working together with Ellassay to further elevate the Nobis brand within the ever-evolving international fashion marketplace," said Robin Yates, Vice President and Co-founder of Nobis.

The joint venture will see the creation of Nobis' first physical retail locations within China, aiming to provide an immersive brand experience to new and existing customers. Nobis' product line, known for its blend of technical performance and fashion-forward design, will complement Ellassay's brand portfolio, including Self-Portrait, IRO, Laurèl and Ed Hardy.

"Collaboration is the catalyst that propels brands to new heights; this partnership between Ellassay and Nobis will form the foundation of our brand's presence and growth in China," said Kevin Au-Yeung, President and Co-Founder of Nobis.

This joint venture will spearhead Nobis's brand development and operations within China, including Hong Kong and Macau. Overall, this strategic partnership holds considerable importance for both companies, promising compelling opportunities and potential for growth in the Chinese market.

Crosbie & Company and Quester Capital served as financial advisors to Nobis and JunHe LLP is acting as China legal advisor.

About Nobis Inc.

Nobis, the globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand, is redefining the outerwear landscape with its unique blend of style, functionality, and quiet confidence. With a firm commitment to timeless design, Nobis embraces the "gorp-core" fashion trend, creating outerwear pieces that seamlessly merge fashion-forward aesthetics with unparalleled functionality to face unpredictable environments. As Nobis expands its global reach to China, its strength in the North American and South Korean markets shines brighter than ever. Nobis is available in over 35 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, Austria, and Japan. Stockists include esteemed retailers such as Sporting Life, Harry Rosen, 24S, SSENSE, Matches, Harrods, and Lotte, where customers can experience the impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional design that define the brand.

Nobis continues to push the boundaries of quiet luxury in the premium outerwear and accessories markets, offering a sense of adventure and individuality. Visit nobis.com for more details.

About Ellassay

ShenZhen Ellassay Fashion Co., Ltd, a multi-brand fashion group, currently owns Chinese premium fashion label ELLASSAY, German premium women's wear Laurèl, French designer brand IRO Paris, American street fashion brand Ed Hardy and British contemporary fashion brand self-portrait. Ellassay’s brand matrix ranges from premium to street fashion that has been shaped to answer to a diverse range of consumer lifestyles.