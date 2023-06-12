United State Bank Partners with Bankjoy to Deliver Superior Online & Mobile Banking Experience

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United State Bank has partnered with digital banking provider, Bankjoy to deliver a world-class online and mobile banking experience for its account holders.

Founded in 1922 and based in Lewistown, Mo., United State Bank serves the financial needs of retail customers and commercial businesses throughout the communities of Northeast Missouri. By partnering with Bankjoy, United State Bank will offer its customers a more modern, intuitive digital banking experience with thoughtfully designed features that are seamlessly integrated across multiple channels.

United State Bank’s customers will gain access to Bankjoy's end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes a robust suite of mobile and online banking features, integrated loan applications, and other advanced functionalities. The bank will also implement Bankjoy’s online account opening (OAO) product, enabling United State Bank to quickly and seamlessly onboard new customers while driving deposit growth. The bank is on track to go live with Bankjoy’s new digital banking platform and OAO product in Q4 2023.

Additionally, Bankjoy’s platform will integrate directly with United State Bank’s core banking system, SHAZAM’s Cardinal Core. With more than 120 integrations with third-party vendors and other core banking platforms, Bankjoy ensures a frictionless digital banking experience across numerous channels.

"United State Bank is thrilled to partner with Bankjoy to enhance our digital banking offerings and provide a more modern digital experience for our valued customers,” said Chuck Gnuse, President of United State Bank. “With Bankjoy's thoughtfully designed online and mobile banking features, we can continue to provide the exceptional service our bank is known for and keep engaging with our communities, even outside of our branch hours."

“According to BAI Banking Strategies, consumers across generations would be willing to switch financial institutions for a better online and mobile banking experience, and many are willing to make this switch via digital channels,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “When opening a deposit account at a bank, 30% of Gen Z consumers opt for mobile and nearly one-in-four millennial and Gen X consumers would use a mobile device. United State Bank is getting ahead of the curve and addressing the digital needs of its customer base. We are thrilled to support the bank on this front.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.