White Oak ABL and White Oak Commercial Finance Provide $67 Million Credit Facility to Leading US Provider of Healthcare and Food Safety Products

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak ABL, LLC, White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC, and other affiliates of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, (collectively, “White Oak”) announced they have provided a $67 million ABL credit facility to a leading manufacturer of healthcare and food safety products.

The transaction includes a $55 million revolving credit facility and a $12 million fixed asset term loan. The funds will be primarily used to refinance existing debt and provide for working capital.

“We are pleased to have been awarded the mandate to finance such a long-standing, market leader in the healthcare and food safety products space. This deal validates our ability to partner with middle market businesses by developing creative asset-based lending solutions that support their continued growth,” said Tom Otte, Head of ABL.

ABOUT WHITE OAK

White Oak is a global financial solutions provider to middle market companies at every stage of their growth. Financial solutions include asset-based lending, full service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, accounts receivable management and credit/collections services. The firms have offices and personnel throughout the US, UK and Australia including San Francisco, New York, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow and Sydney. White Oak ABL, LLC and White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC are affiliates of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.