Seek Becomes One of the First to Achieve Elite Partner Status in Multiple Programs With Snowflake

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seek, a cloud-native platform which helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications, today announced that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

As an Elite tier partner, Seek is leveraging their unique portfolio of technology, data, and professional services to empower customers to become more ‘insight-driven’ with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Seek helps customers accelerate ROI from their data cloud ecosystems by accelerating data acquisition, deploying turnkey industry-specific applications at scale (through the Seek Insight Cloud platform), and developing cutting-edge custom solutions with Snowflake. This accelerates the critical digital transformation capabilities for joint customers, who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud in combination with industry-driven machine learning and AI driven applications and solutions from Seek Insight Cloud.

“ Our joint customers are revolutionizing the way that they approach analytics, by focusing on becoming more ‘insights-driven’ organizations rather than solely focusing on acquiring data. Our business users are uncovering millions in untapped revenue and cost reduction opportunities by leveraging Snowflake and Seek to significantly reduce their time to insight on top of their most valuable data. In many cases, we’ve seen deployment times for these joint solutions reduced from 6 months to 6 clicks – and this has been a game-changer for our joint customers.” - Erik Mitchell, CEO, Seek

Together, Snowflake and Seek are working to unlock business user potential with a variety of industry-driven data sources, applications, and custom solutions that deliver more insights and solutions in less time, leading to significant growth opportunities across many business areas.

“ Snowflake’s partnership with Seek is focused on providing our customers with the tools and solutions they need to become more insights-driven. Seek's Insight tools offer a data-rich environment through actionable Insights, allowing CPG companies to solve for the likes of demand planning, future out of stocks, on-shelf availability, item assortment, distribution expansion, risk and more,” said Rosemary Hua DeAragon, Global Retail & CPG Industry GTM Lead at Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

About Seek

Seek, an Eldridge business, is an insights platform that helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications. The platform is cloud-native and integrates seamlessly with a business’ current systems to drive in-depth insights through intuitive analytics, dashboards, strategies, solutions, and outcomes.