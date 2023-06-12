Stellar Cyber and Mimecast Partner to Deliver Automated, Scalable Phishing Attack Mitigation Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced a new technology partnership with Mimecast, an advanced email and collaboration security company. This powerful technology integration makes it easy for Stellar Cyber and Mimecast customers to swiftly mitigate the risk of damaging email-based attacks, such as phishing attacks, by automating the sharing of vital attack data between the two solutions, reducing attacker dwell time and speeding response.

Mimecast Email Security monitors all email traffic to identify suspicious emails using AI-powered detection, phishing protection, and advanced attachment scanning capabilities. Once identified, the alert data is shared with Stellar Cyber automatically. Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform ingests, normalizes, and analyzes Mimecast alerts and other collected data to deliver a holistic view of the potential threat. As security analysts complete investigations, The Stellar Cyber platform initiates response actions to integrated third-party products, including Mimecast.

“Email continues to be the primary entry point for ransomware attacks, and the sophistication of those attacks is rising exponentially," said Jules Martin, Vice President of Technology Alliances, Mimecast. “We’re excited to partner with Stellar Cyber to help our joint customers quickly detect and respond to threats, allowing them to gain more visibility across the attack chain.”

“Attacks are coming from all vectors. The need for security operations teams to instantaneously detect and respond to threats is more important than ever,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Technology Alliances. “Our technology integration with Mimecast helps security teams eliminate manually intensive tasks while increasing their ability to deliver faster security outcomes.”

With this integration, Mimecast offers unique visibility into email-based threats and streams data to Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform for defense-in-depth protection. Joint capabilities include:

Real-time bi-directional threat signals exchanged for proactive detection

Correlation of Mimecast alerts across the entire attack surface

Automated response actions for immediate threat containment

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

