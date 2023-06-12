Contango ORE Issues Initial S-K 1300 Resource Technical Report Summary for the Lucky Shot Project, Alaska – Indicated grades average 15 g/t

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contango ORE, Inc. (“Contango,” “CORE” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CTGO) announced that it has filed an initial Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) detailing the gold resources at the Lucky Shot Project located near Willow, Alaska. The mineral resource estimates held by Contango at the Lucky Shot Project, effective as of May 26, 2023 comprise Indicated mineral resource estimates of 226,963 tonnes grading 14.5 g/t Au for 105,620 oz Au and Inferred mineral resource estimates of 82,058 tonnes grading 9.5 g/t Au for 25,110 oz Au (see Tables 1 to 3). Estimation sensitivities were run at various capping levels as a check of the appropriateness of loss in total metal content for gold at incrementally lower and higher capping levels. An uncapped gold estimate within the resource shapes produces roughly 30 to 38% more total gold metal globally for both the Lucky Shot and Coleman segments of the Lucky Shot vein (Table 4). The capping level used might have resulted in a higher metal loss than normal (~10%), but this conservative approach was taken due to the extreme grades in some areas and the need to restrict them spatially. In the interest of caution at this stage of the project, the decision was made to use a conservative capping strategy in the current estimation process. With more data, a different approach may be taken. Figure 1 shows the gold composites vs gold estimation for the Coleman segment which has far more drilling than the Lucky Shot segment. The image shows a clear ore shoot geometry that can be used to guide future drilling. The deposits remain open with excellent exploration potential beyond the current mineral resources. As the area in general is underexplored, there is good potential to delineate additional exploration targets on the Lucky Shot Project lease.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President, and CEO said: “We are indeed excited to report an initial resource at the Lucky Shot Project. What is most important for investors to understand is that when proper drill spacing is achieved, the average indicated grade of the deposit is over 15g/t or nearly half an ounce per ton. Our QP believes that further infill drilling will be able to convert indicated to measured resources and inferred to indicated resources. The current drill spacing, on the Lucky Shot segment in particular, is not dense enough to result in a substantial amount of indicated resources, but future drilling is planned to convert much of the reported inferred to indicated resources in 2023. Now that we have completed access to the downdip projection of the Lucky Shot vein exploration area via the expanded Enserch Tunnel, we will be able to accomplish more detailed infill drilling to define better quality resources. At the Coleman segment, where the drill density is much higher (146 holes versus only 35 at Lucky Shot – see Figures 2 through 5), the QP was unable to justify a measured category (though supported by variography) because Contango did not drill these holes. Our QP recommended a few infill holes to confirm previously drilled areas of the Coleman segment of the vein. One other area of upside refers to the amount of coarse free gold and capping strategy. The current conservative capping strategy reduces global gold content by over 30% compared to uncapped grades (see Table 4). More drilling - particularly in the areas of the higher-grade ore shoots evident in the grade-thickness model (see Figure 1), and bulk sampling of the vein material will assist in a better understanding of grade definition – including a renewed look at the capping strategy. We are very pleased with this initial resource at Lucky Shot and are planning a follow-up surface and underground drill program to augment resources sufficient to begin mine planning.”

ABOUT THE LUCKY SHOT VEIN

The Lucky Shot vein is hosted within a shear zone in medium to coarse grained granodiorite intrusive rock. The granodiorite country rock is normally very competent and stands well underground. The shear zone ranges from 1 to 5 meters (3 to 15 feet) thick and hosts one or more brecciated and sheared quartz veins containing sulfides and fine free gold. Individual quartz veins can be 30 cm (1ft) to over 3 meters thick with associated silicified and stockwork mineralized zones. The Lucky Shot vein is offset along northwest striking and northeast dipping faults that sub-divide the vein structure into segments referred to in the TRS as the Lucky Shot segment and the Coleman segment. The Company completed a total of 3,816 meters (12,519 feet) of underground drilling in 29 HQ drill holes from the Enserch tunnel (see Figures 2, 4, 5 and 6, and Table 5 for location and results). The quartz vein and associated silicified shear zone have elevated very fine grained dark grey sulfides (sulfosalt and telluride mineral species) and medium to coarse grained pyrite. Detailed mineralogic studies are underway. Samples have been taken from vein material as well the immediate footwall and hanging wall of the vein structure.

Gold was discovered in the Lucky Shot area in 1918, with subsequent mining from 1922 to 1942. The Willow Creek mining district historically produced 19 metric tonnes or approximately 610,874 troy ounces of gold from ore ranging between 30 and 60g/t making it the third largest historic lode gold producing district in Alaska (Harlan, et al., 2017). The Lucky Shot mine itself produced a reported 252,000 oz from 169,000 tons of free-milling ore indicating an average head grade of 40 g/t (1.6 oz/tonne) (Stoll, 1997), with additional minor production from the Coleman and War Baby mines. The Company has not undertaken any independent work to verify or confirm the previously reported information (Harlan, et al., 2017 and Stoll, 1997). The historical information may not be representative of future results of the Company’s activities.

ABOUT THE S-K 1300 TECHNICAL REPORT

The TRS on the Lucky Shot Project as of May 26, 2023 was prepared by Sims Resources LLC ("SR"). John Sims, C.P.G., with SR, is the qualified person ("QP") who authored the TRS in accordance with Item 1302 of subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”). The TRS was prepared in compliance with Item 601(b)(96) of Regulation S-K and S-K 1300 and mineral resource estimates have been classified in accordance with the definitions for mineral resources in S-K 1300. The mineral resource estimates were developed using a computer-based block model based on drill hole assay information available through February 2023 and geologic interpretation of the mineralization boundaries. Mineral resources were estimated using the block model and underground shapes created in Leapfrog software at a 3.0 g/t Au cutoff grade to establish the areas of the deposit with reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The mineral resources are contained within two deposits: Lucky Shot and Coleman. The Lucky Shot and Coleman mineralization was modeled incorporating structural offsets and is tabulated in the resource tables of the TRS. The TRS may be viewed on the Company’s website at: https://www.contangoore.com/investors/overview

ABOUT CORE

Contango is a New York Stock Exchange-American (NYSE – A) company that engages in exploration for gold and associated minerals in Alaska. Contango has a lease on the Lucky Shot Project from the underlying owner, Alaska Hardrock Inc. and through its subsidiary Contango Mineral Alaska, LLC, has 100% ownership of approximately 8,000 acres of peripheral State mining claims. The Company also holds a 30% interest in Peak Gold, LLC (the “Peak Gold JV”), which leases approximately 675,000 acres of exploration and development, with the remaining 70% owned by a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”), operator of the Peak Gold JV. Contango also owns a 100% interest in an additional approximately 137,280 acres of State of Alaska mining claims through Contango Mineral Alaska, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, which gives Contango the exclusive right to explore and develop minerals on these lands. Additional information can be found on our web page at www.contangoore.com.

Tables 1 to 3 show the classified mineral resource estimate as of May 26, 2023 for the Coleman and Lucky Shot Segments of the Lucky Shot Vein on Contango’s 100% owned Lucky Shot Project.

Table 1 COLEMAN SEGMENT Mineral Resource Estimate Classification Tonnes Au Grade Au Ounces (g/t) Measured - - - Indicated 190,092 15.6 95,036 TOTAL 190,092 15.6 95,036 Inferred 74,265 9.9 23,642

Table 2 LUCKY SHOT SEGMENT MINERAL Resource Estimate Classification Tonnes Au Grade Au Ounces (g/t) Measured - - - Indicated 36,871 8.9 10,584 TOTAL 36,871 8.9 10,584 Inferred 7,793 5.9 1,468

Table 3 COMBINED COLEMAN & LUCKY SHOT MINERAL Resource Estimate Classification Tonnes Au Grade Au Ounces (g/t) Measured - - - Indicated 226,963 14.5 105,620 TOTAL 226,963 14.5 105,620 Inferred 82,058 9.5 25,110

Notes for Tables 1, 2 and 3: 1. The mineral resources were estimated as of May 26, 2023 by SR, a third-party QP, under the definitions for mineral resources in S-K 1300. 2. Mineral resources are estimated using long term prices of US$1,600/oz Au price. 3. Mineral resources are reported using un-diluted Au grades. 4. Mineral resources are reported as contained within 3.0 g/t Au underground shapes applying a 3.0m min. width at a 4.3 g/t COG. 5. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There are no mineral reserves for the Lucky Shot Project. 6. Mineral resources are reported in dry metric tonnes. 7. Numbers may not add due to rounding. 8. Mineral resources are reported on a 100% ownership basis.

TABLE 5 SIGNIFICANT DRILL INTERCEPTS FOR LSU22001-LSU22029 Drillhole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) LSU22001 192.63 197.97 5.34 2.49 LSU22001 243.26 246.86 3.6 1.18 LSU22002 164.82 177.93 13.11 1.64 LSU22002 221.67 222.86 1.19 5.44 LSU22002 236.22 237.44 1.22 11.35 LSU22003 163.98 166.76 2.78 1.02 LSU22003 169.75 170.29 0.54 1.02 LSU22004 172.06 174.65 2.59 1.07 LSU22004 214.09 215.35 1.26 2.42 LSU22004 216.68 218.41 1.73 2.63 LSU22005 131.34 131.52 0.18 2.34 LSU22005 179.41 180.96 1.55 5.78 LSU22005 190.42 192.46 2.04 23.00 LSU22006 60.35 61.36 1.01 7.94 LSU22006 185 193.28 8.28 2.42 Incl. 190.37 191.11 0.74 6.06 LSU22007 59.13 61.16 2.03 1.39 LSU22007 167.93 168.49 0.56 11.95 LSU22007 171.6 175.19 3.59 3.74 Incl. 174.65 175.19 0.54 11.90 LSU22008 24.45 25.03 0.58 2.74 LSU22008 150.14 150.59 0.45 1.30 LSU22009 200.72 203.61 2.89 1.05 LSU22009 229.51 231.04 1.53 2.66 LSU22010 No Significant Intercepts LSU22011 8.8 10.51 1.71 1.15 LSU22011 41.82 42.49 0.67 2.80 LSU22012 5.18 6.1 0.92 1.22 LSU22013 24.35 25.08 0.73 42.00 LSU22014 No Significant Intercepts LSU22015 20.34 22.25 1.91 5.83 Incl. 20.34 20.87 0.53 19.40 LSU22016 4.65 6.6 1.95 1.31 LSU22016 21.1 21.65 0.55 26.30 LSU22017 7.88 8.53 0.65 1.31 LSU22018 58.35 58.93 0.58 7.70 LSU22019 21.1 21.95 0.85 1.08 LSU22019 60.75 61.28 0.53 26.30 LSU22019 63.24 64.39 1.15 1.75 LSU22020 33.31 34.44 1.13 1.89 LSU22020 69.19 70.71 1.52 1.59 LSU22021 48.16 50.15 1.99 9.53 Incl. 49.44 50.15 0.71 21.50 LSU22021 78.64 81.95 3.31 3.92 Incl. 79.78 80.32 0.54 9.99 LSU22022 0 0.6 0.6 4.86 LSU22022 67.97 72.54 4.57 1.82 LSU22022 75.59 78.64 3.05 1.77 LSU22022 91.43 92.43 1 6.80 Incl. 91.93 92.43 0.5 12.00 LSU22023 2.44 3.46 1.02 1.22 LSU22023 8.03 9.65 1.62 7.64 Incl. 8.53 9.09 0.56 15.30 LSU22023 106.99 109.67 2.68 1.43 LSU22024 49.4 50.54 1.14 27.72 Incl. 49.4 49.99 0.59 51.30 LSU22024 53.78 54.56 0.78 1.17 LSU22024 56.08 56.67 0.59 1.43 LSU22025 19.92 20.48 0.56 3.43 LSU22025 50.19 50.95 0.76 27.20 LSU22025 54.16 55.78 1.62 4.26 LSU22026 24.5 25.02 0.52 2.22 LSU22026 31.3 31.92 0.62 1.31 LSU22026 57.38 57.99 0.61 4.23 LSU22027 55.6 56.35 0.75 1.72 LSU22027 74.95 76.5 1.55 1.15 LSU22028 104.85 105.41 0.56 1.57 LSU22029 45.82 48.25 2.43 2.19

