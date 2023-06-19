Popular Otome Game Obey Me! & US’s Top-Class Online Manga Store MangaPlaza to Exhibit at Anime Expo 2023.

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obey Me! Nightbringer -- the latest installment in the popular Obey Me! series, of which the original game has over 8 million downloads -- and MangaPlaza -- a top-class digital manga store in the US -- run by NTT Solmare Corporation (“NTT Solmare”), will be exhibiting this year at Anime Expo, the largest exhibition of Japanese pop culture in the US, from July 1-4.

Anime Expo 2023 | Los Angeles Anime Convention

Event period: July 1 to July 4, 2023

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center

Website: https://www.anime-expo.org/

Obey Me! Nightbringer Booth

At the Obey Me! Nightbringer booth, there will be original merchandise on display, as well as a special photo spot. Those who post their pictures on social media will receive exclusive giveaways.

Obey Me! Panel and Autograph Sessions With the Obey Me! Boys

In response to last year’s overwhelming success, the seven main voice actors of Obey Me! will be making an appearance once again in this year’s panel “Attention Sheep! Obey Me! Boys on Stage.” This panel will be packed with fun. Listen to what the boys have to say about Nightbringer, and enjoy readings and much more!

We will also hold autograph sessions with the Obey Me! Boys.

Refer to the Anime Expo website for further details.

Panel Name: Attention Sheep! Obey Me! Boys on Stage Date: July 1, 4:30-5:30 PM Location: JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom Footage from past Obey Me! Meet and Greets Meet and Greet 2023 https://www.youtube.com/live/9DIEzzMv2yQ Meet and Greet Spring 2022 https://youtu.be/ChHTatztsQY Meet and Greet 2021 https://youtu.be/kdv5mTpk76M

About Obey Me! Nightbringer

Released this April, Obey Me! Nightbringer is the latest title from the Obey Me! team. Players can now call and join meetings with their favorite characters using their “D.D.D. terminal.” With new features and dramatic stories to boot, making hunky, quirky demons do your bidding has never been so much fun!

Download Link (iOS, Android) https://app.adjust.com/106v95nz_10aeuj39 Official Website and Social Media Obey Me! Nightbringer official website https://shallwedate.jp/obeyme-nightbringer Obey Me! Nightbringer official Twitter https://twitter.com/ObeyMeNB Obey Me! official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/ObeyMeOfficial Obey Me! official Linktree *Links to various official pages https://linktr.ee/obeyme_official Obey Me! series official Twitter https://twitter.com/ObeyMeOfficial1

MangaPlaza Booth

At the MangaPlaza booth, a video introducing MangaPlaza, and several of the website’s popular titles will be on display. Visitors can also pick up samples of MangaPlaza-exclusive titles, as well as limited-edition Obey Me! collaboration merchandise.

*Samples and merchandise will be limited in quantity.

For more information about the booth, as well as related promotions and deals, visit the following page: https://mangaplaza.com/special/20230619-ax2023/

MangaPlaza Industry Panel

Take a behind-the-scenes peek into MangaPlaza and NTT Solmare, the company behind it all. Learn about MangaPlaza’s plans and get the scoop on upcoming titles. Participants will also have a chance to win prizes!

MangaPlaza & Solmare Publishing Industry Panel Date: July 3 at 1:30 PM Location: Los Angeles Convention Center Panel Room 511

About MangaPlaza

MangaPlaza is one of the US’s largest digital manga providers, partnering with over 50 publishers. The website’s massive library boasts nearly 100,000 chapters and a large variety of genres. From action-adventure epics to heart-pounding romance, from blockbuster titles to MangaPlaza originals, MangaPlaza has got you covered.

MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership, which grants users direct access to over 20,000 chapters for $6.99/month and includes additional perks such as 10% point rewards on chapter purchases. Check out MangaPlaza Premium with a free 7-day trial and discover your next favorite today!

About NTT Solmare Corp.

NTT Solmare (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. Its services include Japanese e-book and digital manga site “Comic C’moA,” its in-house publishing brand “Solmare Publishing,” top-class US digital manga site “MangaPlaza,” games such as “Obey Me!,” “Moe! Ninja Girls” and the “Shall we date?” series, and “Cicalo,” an app for managing information and schedules for manga/anime/video games.

Official Website : https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/