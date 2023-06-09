Houston Landing Launches Its Full News Platform Featuring Robust Daily Storytelling Driven by Community Input and a Mission ‘To Strengthen Democracy and Improve the Lives of All Houstonians, One Story at a Time’

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houston Landing – a digital news platform providing essential and independent journalism – has officially landed. As of Wednesday, June 7, the nonprofit local media outlet is now operating its full-scale news platform, publishing a diverse range of stories daily from a growing team of award-winning journalists and veteran editors. The Houston Landing’s mission focuses on accountability reporting and telling stories that reflect the region’s diversity across the entire Greater Houston area, including all of its suburbs – as well as parts of the city that are historically under-represented in the media.

After softly launching in February, the Landing has moved into its new home in Houston’s storied Montrose neighborhood and plans to grow its editorial staff to 25 full-time reporters. Houston Landing content is free with no paywalls or subscription fees to ensure that its high-quality journalism reaches as many people as possible. It also allows other news media to freely republish its content.

"Since first going live on February 1 – when we introduced our name and leadership team – the Houston Landing has grown at a fast and furious pace. We've added 22 new staff members to our team of top talent from all corners of the country. We are a diverse mix of reporters, editors, producers, finance, and product leaders. With numerous other positions still to be filled, The Landing is well on its way to becoming one of the largest local news nonprofits in the country," noted Houston Landing Editor-in-Chief Mizanur Rahman.

As summer transitions into fall, Houston Landing’s reporters will be tasked with publishing dozens of stories every month as it moves from its launch phase to a regular cadence that will see the platform dive even deeper into diverse communities across Greater Houston and report on subjects that matter to its residents. In addition to its published stories, The Landing will also begin hosting community events designed to foster dialogue between its newsroom staff and Houstonians with opinions on what types of stories they want to see reported.

Funded with seed investment from three leading local philanthropies – the Houston Endowment, Arnold Ventures and Kinder Foundation – Houston Landing was born out of a study spearheaded by the American Journalism Project that found many Houstonians do not feel they have access to a trusted source for deeply reported stories that impact their daily lives. It is led by Rahman, CEO Peter Bhatia and Managing Editor John Tedesco.

To read Houston Landing stories, which are now published daily on its enhanced digital news platform, please visit http://www.houstonlanding.org.

For those unable to access the Houston Landing site, please text 682-213-6868 to receive the latest Landing updates directly via phone.