Lafarge Canada Partners With Habitat for Humanity Manitoba On Largest Carbon-Free Homes Development In 35 Years, Increasing Availability of Affordable Housing for Manitoba Residents

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an unprecedented move towards sustainable housing, Lafarge Canada, a leader in sustainable and innovative building solutions, pledged its support for two momentous Habitat for Humanity Manitoba Team Build Days.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is the most energy efficient home builder in the province and all of its projects are carbon free after construction. The first event, held on May 19, 2023, brought Lafarge volunteers together, working hand -in- hand to build secure and affordable homes for deserving low-income families in Manitoba.

“We share a common goal with Habitat Manitoba to support efforts to increase availability of affordable housing for those in need,” said Brad Kohl, president & CEO Lafarge Canada (West). “This partnership has been meaningful for our teams as they have been intimately involved in the program through donation of their time. We’re also proud to have contributed our low-carbon concrete to ensure that the creation of homes prioritize energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of families and the long-term sustainability of our communities."

This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener future. According to the Canadian Housing Survey, over 1.6 million Canadian households faced core housing needs in 2018, highlighting the urgent need for action. Lafarge Canada is dedicated to addressing the housing crisis, working with Habitat for Humanity Manitoba to provide affordable housing for low-income working families. Through the construction of 55 homes across 11 blocks, we aim to offer comfortable, energy-efficient housing for approximately 275 individuals, including 175 children, while ensuring a carbon-free footprint and zero environmental impact.

“We are very pleased to have industry leader Lafarge join us in this sustainable development with a very generous donation of low carbon concrete, a tribute to both their environmental stewardship and community commitment,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

The collaboration between Lafarge Canada and Habitat for Humanity Manitoba represents a paradigm shift in affordable housing construction, setting a precedent that emphasizes sustainability and an unwavering commitment to environmental consciousness.

In addition to the Lafarge volunteers, Lafarge also provided ECOPact MAX, the highest level of low-carbon concrete, to decrease the carbon footprint of this new community.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

