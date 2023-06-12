Toast Restaurant Technology Platform Approved for Marriott Select Service Hotels in the United States and Canada

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to make its Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott’s Select service hotels in the United States and Canada.

Toast for Hotel Restaurants is designed to meet the unique needs of hotel restaurant operators and offers robust integrations with leading hotel property management systems (PMS), helping them leverage technology to enhance the hospitality experience with more integrated food and beverage operations and a streamlined experience for staff and guests.

“ Forward-thinking hotel companies like Marriott want a curated food and beverage experience to be innovative, fully integrated with hotel operations, and easy to adopt for franchisees—while maintaining efficiency and scalability across brands and geographies,” said Aman Narang, COO and Co-Founder of Toast. “ We’re honored to offer our innovation across a variety of service models, including full-service, quick-service, poolside and in-room dining, to Marriott’s Select service properties, and enhance hotels’ staff and guest experience.”

Learn more about Toast for Hotel Restaurants.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the agreement between Toast and Marriott International and its impact on Toast’s business and operations, and the planned and future implementation of the Toast platform at Marriott International hotels.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

TOST-CORP