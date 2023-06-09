AHF Applauds President Biden’s Strong Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV and AIDS healthcare organization, thanks President Biden for his remarks at the White House Thursday denouncing the escalating number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills emerging nationwide and making clear his plans to support and protect targeted communities and transgender children.

“We are thankful President Biden is using the power of the presidency to speak out loud and clear against the wave of hateful legislation sweeping our nation,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF founder and president. “The LGBTQ+ community is under attack, and we must continue to fight to protect our civil rights and basic constitutional freedoms.”

For this reason, AHF will be participating in the We The People National March on July 2nd in Ft. Lauderdale, FL alongside more than 50 organizations and several celebrity ambassadors including iconic labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, and Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg.

To learn more about the march, visit WTPMarch.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.7 million individuals in 45 countries in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.