Influencers, Youth Mentorship Organizations and Concerned Citizens Make a Summer Plan to Stop the Violence in Chicago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A coalition of community groups, activists, Influencers, 1,000 black and brown boys from male mentorship programs are coming together to march to stop violence in Chicago. The event, which will take place on Saturday, June 10th, aims to raise awareness about the urgent need to address the ongoing violence that has plagued the city, and to bring people together to demand change.

"We cannot continue to live in a city where violence is a daily occurrence," said one of the organizers. "We need to come together as a community and demand that our leaders take action to address this issue. We cannot sit back and watch as our neighborhoods are torn apart by violence and young men are losing their lives."

The march is called The Brilliance and Excellence march, it will promote the Brilliance/Excellence of 1,000 boys and young men of color beginning at 10am at the Northeast corner of Pershing Road (39th Street) and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near the Marianos. All youth registered for the march will receive mentorship and assistance from various organizations throughout the entire summer. Following the march, there will be a post rally at Mandrake Park in collaboration with an organization called Operation Basketball that will Include a petting zoo, live music by DJ Hot Rod, 3v3 basketball, games, food trucks and so much more including jobs, programs, and other opportunities.

The organizers are encouraging everyone who is concerned about the violence in Chicago to come out and join the march. They are also urging those who are unable to attend to show their support by sharing information about the event on social media and encouraging others to get involved. "This is a critical moment for our city," said one of the organizers. "We need to come together to demand change, and we believe that this march can be a powerful first step in that direction. We hope to see everyone there."

Organizers:

Champs MALE Mentoring Program, Jesse White Tumblers, KWOE Group, I Am A Gentleman Inc., Together Chicago, Black Youth Leadership 21, BUILD Chicago, Black Boys Shine, Chicago CRED, My Block My Hood My City, Lost Boyz Inc, Urban Male Network, Chicago United in Prayer, MBK Chicago, Trajectory Changing Solutions and Operation Neighborhood Safety.