Promega Commits to 100% Renewable Electricity by 2025

Promega Corporation is committing to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2025. The Wisconsin-based biotechnology manufacturer will scale up its on-site renewable electricity production, partner on local projects, and purchase renewable credits to achieve this goal. The company announced this pledge in its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has committed to sourcing 100% of its global electricity usage from renewable sources by 2025. The Wisconsin-based biotechnology manufacturer will continue scaling up renewable electricity production at its facilities, partnering on local projects and purchasing renewable credits where necessary. This move supports the company’s goal of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, as indexed to revenue over a 2019 baseline.

“Because electricity accounts for over half of our global emissions, this shift away from fossil fuels will make a big difference in our overall carbon footprint,” says Corey Meek, Corporate Responsibility Program Manager.

Promega announced in 2022 that it had surpassed 20% renewable energy. The company’s three largest solar arrays, all located on the Madison, WI campus, generate over 2 million kWh annually. Additional Promega locations that produce or purchase renewable energy include branch offices in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Advancing Science and Supporting People

Promega announced the new commitment in its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, an annual summary of the company’s initiatives and outcomes over the last year supporting scientific discovery, employee wellbeing and global communities. Some highlights include:

New inclusive employee benefits for Madison-based employees such as student loan acceleration, family forming services, and an expanded medical plan that defines “medically necessary” to include services for transgender individuals that were previously excluded as cosmetic in nature.

The new Spectrum CE System and accompanying 8-color short tandem repeat (STR) chemistry that enables DNA forensics labs to analyze samples with greater efficiency and precision.

Support of young scientists globally through the International Genetically Engineered Machines Competition, scholarships for underrepresented minority students pursuing careers in biotechnology-related fields and Young Researcher Awards hosted by several branch offices.

Promega Corporate Responsibility

Promega has integrated corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices since its founding in 1978. For the last 15 years, the company’s annual Corporate Responsibility Report has documented how the global biotechnology manufacturer continues to align these practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes.

To learn more about Promega Corporate Responsibility Programs or download the report, visit www.promega.com/responsibility

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com and connect with Promega on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and the Promega Connections blog.