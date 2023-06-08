KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Harris County Flood Control District (TX) Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A (Sustainability Bonds); Affirms Rating for Parity Debt; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Harris County Flood Control District (TX) Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A (Sustainability Bonds). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the District’s outstanding parity Improvement Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Sizable and diversifying economy, centered around the Nation’s fourth largest city, which has benefited from above average property tax base growth.

Historically stable property tax collections through a variety of economic cycles, which KBRA believes demonstrates the area’s economic and tax base resilience.

Ample headroom between levied District Tax rate and the statutory maximum rate.

Credit Challenges

Susceptibility to significant storm activity given its domicile on Texas’s Gulf Coast, as evidenced by Hurricane Harvey and other tropical systems, which have necessitated borrowing to bolster infrastructure resiliency.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

A sizable and sustained economic contraction for the County / Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland MSA, resulting in a material reduction in the tax base.

