Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Dr. Gregory H. Bledsoe of Kindly Human

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gregory H. Bledsoe, MD, MPH, MBA, who serves as Strategic Advisor for Kindly Human, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Dr. Bledsoe served as Surgeon General for Arkansas from 2015-2023. His past roles have included positions at Arkansas Heart Hospital, Align MD, and serving on the faculty of John Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Bledsoe has also been a consultant with the US Secret Service and participated in multiple diplomatic missions, including on the advance team for President George W. Bush and as the personal physician for former President Clinton during their African tours.

With both an MD from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Dr. Bledsoe combines his entrepreneurial business interests (including founding the expedition and wilderness medical education company ExpedMed) with a passion for healthcare. As a physician and business advisor, he is dedicated to connecting patients with the health resources they truly need, rather than the most expensive option.

Kindly Human delivers highly personalized support and navigation for employees, affiliation members and individuals facing everyday challenges.

“It was an honor to have Dr. Bledsoe, a genuine innovation and though leader on public health and the wellbeing of society as a whole, on our show to share his story and describe the incredibly impactful work he is doing with Kindly Human,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by the work Dr. Bledsoe is doing and learn about the critical relationship between mental and physical health in the workplace today.”

“Right now our world needs increased mental health resources more than ever,” said Dr. Bledsoe. “It was wonderful to talk to John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast about Kindly Human’s work and how empathetic peer support can help people manage everyday struggles.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

