UHSM Partners with Nonprofit Ministry Organization Hope for the Heart

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Health Share Ministries™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry supporting Christian believers through member-to-member health care sharing memberships, announces a partnership with Hope for the Heart. This partnership grants UHSM access to the nonprofit's Keys for Living library, providing emotional, cognitive, relational and spiritual guidance through biblical instruction to share with its members.

"For more than 35 years, Hope for the Heart has been known for providing God’s Truth for Today’s Problems through radio and over 100+ topics in our Keys for Living Library," said June Hunt, Hope for the Heart founder and Chief Servant Officer. "Today, we are grateful to God to partner with Unite Health Share Ministries as we continue to offer biblical hope and practical help to those in need."

Hope for the Heart offers faith-based biblical hope and practical help for Christian caregivers, coaches and counselors. Located in The Hope Center, a 185,000-square-foot June Hunt vision that is focused on fostering collaboration with over 60 Christian nonprofits to share in Christ’s teachings. With a mission to help individuals in their vocation towards helping others, the worldwide biblical counseling ministry offers a collection of content, resources, training and events developed by June. Stemming from her work as a college and career director, she recognized the need for sound biblical counsel and made it her life's mission to deliver God's Truth for Today's Problems. From overcoming anxiety to parenting guidance, Hope for the Heart is dedicated to helping individuals overcome life's challenges and aid in personal growth.

"UHSM’s mission and vision are so well aligned with who we are as a ministry organization," continued Curtis Hail, Hope for the Heart CEO and president. "We look forward to helping champion UHSM as they bring people of faith together, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, and also introduce them to our own network of Christian leaders and people helpers. Our partnership presents a wonderful opportunity to collaborate as we share resources and June Hunt’s insights with other like-minded individuals."

With the abundance of resources Hope for the Heart provides, UHSM will educate members, creating thought-provoking content, easily accessible to members. By utilizing the information presented in June Hunt's teachings, members will be immersed in fresh perspectives and sound advice aligning with their core values. The organizations hope to expand UHSM's national footprint with opportunities to engage with nearly 60 faith-based ministry societies, Christian leaders, influencers and coaches at faith-based conferences, such as the annual Hope Together Conference. UHSM's prominent presence at such events will help the organization establish relationships with leading voices in the Christian community, creating awareness of its program's benefits and products.

"This partnership allows us to bring Hope for the Heart resources directly to our members," said Christopher Jin, President at UHSM. "It presents an incredible opportunity for UHSM to utilize the Keys for Living library, consolidating the over 100 topics into blogs, video interviews and so much more. We cannot wait to engage with the Hope for the Heart community at upcoming 2023 conferences, sharing our dedication to promoting faithful living and wellbeing."

Fostered through a preventative, contemporary approach to healthcare, WeShare reduces the modern-day costs associated with healthcare. With various partnerships and subscriptions, WeShare members can access programs that provide community support and quality healthcare, connecting members with valuable resources. These resources include nonprofit Cancer Kinship; mental health expert and author Brittney Moses; motivational speaker and extreme endurance cyclist Grant Lottering; and youth-centered Fireside Ministry. Visit the WeShare by UHSM website for more information on the modern approach to healthcare, Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM).

ABOUT WESHARE BY UHSM

WeShare is presented by Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry. WeShare facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing amongst Christians, serving as a connector and administrator of medical cost sharing through membership. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year and are NOT insurance plans. WeShare members can access prescription care through the expansive Rx network, providing members access at over 68,000 locations. WeShare members can also access care through 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), doctors, hospitals, and specialists in the PHCS® PPO Network. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, WeShare by UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The WeShare community is guided to share with Christian families to help fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, to foster a holistic approach to well-being, and to positively impact one's community in a positive way.

ABOUT HOPE FOR THE HEART

Hope for the Heart is a worldwide biblical caregiving, coaching, and counseling ministry providing biblical hope and practical help for life's challenges. We're passionate about helping people apply God's Word to life. We pray that God will use our biblical resources to help you overcome challenges, grow personally, and equip you to help others.