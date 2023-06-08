Options Named Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its achievement of Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Security.

Microsoft’s Solutions Partner designations differentiate partners with broad technical capabilities, a dedication to skilling and training, and a proven ability to successfully deliver solutions for customers in a specific Microsoft Cloud solution area. This announcement follows Options achievement of Solution Partner status for Infrastructure last month.

The Security Solutions Partner designation demonstrates Options’ capability in helping customers safeguard their entire organization with integrated security, compliance and identity solutions. Microsoft security partners are trusted security architects, system integrators and managed security solution providers with deep technical expertise and a proven record of helping their customers develop and execute a security strategy.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, “We are delighted to announce this latest achievement in partnership with Microsoft. The addition of the Security Solution Partner designation is a testament to our world-class security offering and a welcome addition to the prestigious SOC accreditation standard that we’ve upheld for over a decade.

We value our partnership with Microsoft, and this demonstrates not only our commitment to delivering industry-leading security solutions but also our successful track record in safeguarding our customers’ environments.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its partnership with Mercurius Solutions, the opening of its new Paris office and testing of OpenAI with real time market data in Azure.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.