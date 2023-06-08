Loop Media Announces Strategic Partnership with Pypestream

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), the free streaming television media company for business which provides over 2 billion video views every month via restaurants, retail businesses, office buildings, doctors’ offices, airports, bars and college campuses, and Pypestream, the leading self-service automation platform with an all-in-one cloud messaging and conversational AI, announced today a strategic partnership that brings AI to Loop Media’s curated entertainment business venue experience.

Loop Media now provides businesses with AI generated information to make sure the right content is playing at the right time for the right audience in each location. Similar to the major music streaming services, Loop and Pypestream are leveraging the abilities of machine learning to understand business processes, making it possible to identify the most logical content recommendations based on demographic, operator preference, venue style and business type among other data.

“Helping our venue partners achieve a better customer experience is at the heart of Loop Media’s mission,” said Liam McCallum, Chief Product & Technical Officer of Loop Media. “We believe partnering with Pypestream to deliver a better customer experience for our rapidly growing screen footprint using their proprietary technology, gives Loop Media the AI edge on our competition.”

“At Pypestream, we build high impact, and highly immersive customer experiences that use AI to transform how businesses engage and empower their end users,” said Richard Smullen, CEO at Pypestream. “In collaboration with Loop Media, Pypestream is able to empower every type of business venue – bars, restaurants, retail, doctors’ offices, college campuses, etc. – to harness the power of AI, allowing each venue to curate their ideal entertainment experience.”

The partnership with Pypestream, which began in early 2022, was originally designed to deliver support automation for Loop Media’s new and existing customers, has evolved into a tool to help Loop Media drive existing user growth and retention. This evolution has culminated in the development of the newly released “Channel Recommender,” which is delivered via the Loop Media Player’s digital assistant/chatbot.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

About Pypestream

Pypestream is a self-service automation platform, transforming how businesses engage and empower their end users. Our next generation self-service automation platform was built by our team of world-class engineers, product designers and customer experience experts. Founded in 2015 knowing customers deserve better, we created the most powerful self-service automation platform in the industry. Our robust platform enables businesses to empower customers, while providing best-in-class customer service on any channel, at any time. We serve clients in a variety of industries; our extensive client list includes market leaders dedicated to positive customer experiences like SlingTV, HBO Max, T-Mobile and Procter & Gamble. Learn more at pypestream.com.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.