Carnegie Learning Increases Certified Math Tutors 912% YoY

A Carnegie Learning math instructor engages students in a small group high-dosage tutoring session. The company maintains one of the largest teams of certified teachers as tutors in the nation.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that the company has added over 400 new tutors to deliver high-dosage tutoring to students. Carnegie Learning has one of the largest teams of certified teachers as tutors in the nation, partnering with school districts across the U.S. to accelerate learning.

As schools head into summer break, parents and caregivers are seeking solutions to help avoid ‘summer melt’. Research shows that high-dosage tutoring – tutoring that takes place at least three times per week in small groups or one-on-one – is one of the most effective ways to prevent learning loss.

“Though the pandemic heightened the conversation around tutoring, Carnegie Learning has spent years building and implementing structured high-dosage tutoring programs that expand teachers’ impact and accelerate learning,” said Courtney Lewis, Vice President of Tutoring Services. “We’ve invested in identifying ways to help make tutoring programs sustainable, so school districts can implement effective district-wide programs with proven results.”

Carnegie Learning has added to its high-dosage tutoring program significantly, increasing the number of certified tutors from 42 to 425, (912%) and the number of school districts the company is supporting by 243%.

Elevating Awareness of High-Dosage Tutoring Options

With the relative newness of high-dosage tutoring, many schools and districts struggle with ways to market the service to families who need it.

When Carnegie Learning launched its tutoring service at Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, there was lower adoption because students, teachers, and caregivers weren’t sure what it was. Early on, students attended just 45% of the appointments they had scheduled, reinforcing that providing education about how high-dosage tutoring works was critical.

“Once we made it easier for districts to communicate with caregivers about why students should attend tutoring – and set up methods for teachers to refer students to the program – attendance began to pick up to a point where students were attending over 75% of the appointments they had booked,” said Lewis.

Tutoring Helps Fill the Gaps

High-dosage tutoring extends teachers’ impact outside of the classroom, allowing live tutors to build on the solid curriculum and help fill any gaps. Not all tutoring programs only use certified teachers, but Carnegie Learning ensures that its tutors are formally certified and able to carry out the curriculum wherever students are in their learning journey.

Every student learns differently, so pre- and post-assessments, as well as ongoing formative assessments, measure growth and actively suggest new areas for growth.

“With everything going on in students’ lives, it can be challenging for them to come to tutoring. It’s important not to give up, though, because the extra tutoring sessions may just be what they need to succeed,” said Lewis.

Carnegie Learning's high-dosage tutoring services include:

Live tutors who are certified teachers with deep content and pedagogical knowledge

Bilingual and multilingual tutors

Instruction that aligns with districts’ standards and scope and sequence

Standards-aligned, high-quality instructional materials to support grade-level learning

Robust pre- and post-assessments to regularly track student growth and performance

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is the leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With award-winning offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is delivering real and lasting results for teachers and students. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for using the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our 700+ employees across North America are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.