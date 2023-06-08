good2grow takes flavor and volume to the max with launch of BIGGER juice line

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--good2grow, a leading beverage and snack brand for kids, has launched BIGGER, a larger, 10-ounce size of its fan-favorite juice that is compatible with its hundreds of collectible licensed character tops. BIGGER will hit the shelves this summer at retailers including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Publix and Casey’s. BIGGER is the second new product innovation for the brand in 2023, joining recently launched Snackers.

good2grow BIGGER features 65% more juice than the brand’s 6-ounce products in two kid-requested flavors, Raspberry Lemonade and Orange Mango. Parents can expect the same nutritional benefits the brand is known for as BIGGER juices are a good source of vitamin C, zinc and calcium and contain no added sugar. The product features good2grow’s signature spill-proof tops featuring 350+ characters from kids’ favorite shows and movies.

Both third-party research and consumer feedback led to the development of this new product, which combines enjoyment for kids, as well as health and convenience for parents – the top three factors in food and beverage decision-making for parents, according to a 2022 survey from Mintel. In addition, consumer insights gleaned from good2grow’s current fan base showed a desire for a larger size.

“We know that parents are bombarded with options when it comes to choosing beverages and snacks for their kids, so we strive to make good2grow an easy decision,” said Gunnar Olson, CEO. “All of our products – including new BIGGER – not only answer parents’ desires for convenience and nutrition, but also make kids smile with delicious flavors and character tops.”

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectable 3D character tops from the hottest names in children’s entertainment, including Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free, and that the products contain no artificial colors or flavors. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™. For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.