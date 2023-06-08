Tennis Channel and Tennis-Point Launch Online Merchandise Site TennisShop.com During Roland Garros

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennis Channel and racquet-sports equipment retailer Tennis-Point have entered a multiyear e-commerce agreement offering premium tennis clothing, gear and accessories to the network’s passionate tennis fan base. The partnership includes the launch of a white-label tennis and pickleball shop on the channel’s www.tennis.com, the sport’s largest online platform, and a new merchandise site at www.tennisshop.com, which will launch today during Roland Garros– the most prestigious clay-court event in tennis and one of its four Grand Slam events.

Fans who regularly use Tennis Channel’s site to follow tournament draws, scores, and live and on-demand matches now have the chance to purchase tennis and pickleball products in an easily accessible, unparalleled space that is tailored to the site’s signature design. The new e-commerce solutions greatly enhance the visitor experience and bring together Tennis Channel and Tennis-Point, two of the industries’ most-visited destinations.

Tennis Channel, as the sport’s media home, will support the new shop with promotion across its television, digital and social media platforms. Among other efforts, this will include studio segments devoted to TennisShop.com during tournament coverage, on-air reminders, branded content, online billboards, and social integrations.

“Tennis-Point is truly the ideal partner in helping Tennis Channel launch and realize the fullest potential of TennisShop.com,” said Ken Solomon, President, Tennis Channel. “We share strikingly similar philosophies in media and e-commerce. Both organizations grow the sports we serve through relentless innovation and the harnessing of new technologies to make tennis more accessible and enjoyable to more people than ever before. We’re excited to combine our complementary strengths in developing and creating new breakthrough global opportunities together.”

Tennis-Point, a fan-trusted brand with a global footprint, offers a robust www.tennis-point.com retail site that reads like a who’s who of the most known and widely used brands by professional and recreational tennis players around the world. A small sampling of products available on the site include racquets from Wilson, Babalot, Head and Yonex; shoes from adidas, Nike, K-Swiss and Asics; apparel from Fila and Lacoste; and pickleball paddles from JOOLA, Gamma and Onix. Tennis-Point’s expert customer care team will support Tennis.com customers to ensure exceptional service.

“Our partners at Tennis Channel share our passion to grow the game and it’s exciting to bring together two global brands and create a unique experience for tennis fans,” said Colleen Leonard, Chief Brand Officer, Signa Sports United. “This is the first step in seamlessly bringing together a multi-media tennis platform and ecommerce, and we think the tennis fans will love it.”

Tennis Channel also plans to introduce a private-label line of merchandise dedicated to the network’s unique brand. Exclusively available on TennisShop.com, the product line is expected to launch in 2024.

The partnership is a first for Tennis Channel’s parent company Sinclair Inc., which continues to explore innovative ways to engage consumers through their passionate communities.

About Tennis-Point (www.tennis-point.com)

Tennis-Point, a subsidiary of SIGNA Sports United, is the leading online retailer of tennis products in the world. The company is based in Germany. With 14 local language eCommerce webshops and 21 physical stores, Tennis-Point employs more than 300 people worldwide committed to growing the game of tennis. Tennis-Point is the Official Racquet Sports Retailer of the ATP, the Official Retail Partner of the PTR, The Official Retail Partner of the ITA, The official retail partner of the Western & Southern Open and is an on-site retailer at The US Open. For more information, visit us at Tennis-point.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Signa Sports United

SIGNA Sports United is an NYSE listed specialist online sports retail and tech company. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and sports apparel via our 100 online stores, collaborate with 600+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with 1500+ sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers making us the world’s largest online bike and online tennis specialist retailer. Signa Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Tennis Express, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

For further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com) which is owned by Sinclair Inc., is the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The network has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel has rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, United Cup, and Laver Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel Plus is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform www.tennis.com is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also manages a network of close to 20 podcasts.

About Sinclair Inc.

Sinclair Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General