tru Independence Launches $200 Million Gainline Financial Partners’ RIA Journey

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence, (“tru”) a $10 billion national independent advisory partnership firm, today announces that $200 million Gainline Financial Partners (“Gainline”) has joined its community of advisors. Gainline becomes the first firm to align with tru in Boulder, Colorado, marking another milestone in tru's continued growth and expansion.

Previously affiliated with Wells Fargo's FiNet, Gainline recognized the advantages of tru’s Experience As a Service (EAS) business solution and the uniqueness of its behavioral finance, fintech and human capital-driven platform. Gainline partners Charlie Barkmeier, CFP®, and Paul Rohr were also driven by their desire for increased autonomy in serving clients according to their unique vision. After meeting Amit Dogra, president and chief operating officer of tru, and learning about tru’s technology, truView, and the firm’s focus on client experience, Rohr said: “truView as a business management system is in a league of its own, surpassing all other technology solutions we have come across.”

tru's EAS business platform takes the best of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital and combines them to provide a stronger advisor and client experience as well as drive a firm’s growth. truView, the fintech portion of the EAS platform, provides business insights, client information, portfolio management, risk metrics, and planning and investment management solutions, as an embedded, single source-code technology as opposed to a dashboard approach.

"It is extremely validating to hear Charlie and Paul affirm that the EAS business platform aligns with their client philosophy and approach," stated Dogra. "We are excited to partner with Gainline in its growth journey, and to be expanding tru’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region."

The recruitment of Gainline follows tru’s recent addition of $300 million Crossover Capital Advisors, a registered investment advisory (RIA firm) based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and led by Alex Pron, CFP®. This decision to join tru was driven by an alignment of values with tru's EAS ethos, prompting Crossover Capital Advisors to transition from Merrill Lynch.

"We’re seeing increased interest from advisors everywhere, especially from wirehouses, because what they were told was independence was really just a bank program,” said Craig Stuvland, founder and chief executive officer of tru. “We want to provide advisors with the independence that they envision and deserve and the EAS platform we have developed makes independence a reality for them.”

tru also recently welcomed Seven Mile Advisory, a multi-family office managing more than $1 billion in assets. These strategic partnerships reinforce tru's position as a premier platform, offering innovative and client-focused solutions for financial advisors

A multi-generational firm with a history of longstanding client relationships, Gainline is now poised to build on its personalized, client-centric approach. “We are enthusiastic about the ways tru will enable us to better serve and support our clients while giving us the autonomy we have been seeking,” Barkmeier noted of his firm’s transition.

For more information about tru, contact Amit Dogra at amit@tru-ind.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being a fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

