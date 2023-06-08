Groupe OKwind Signs a Strategic Partnership with OSMOSUN® in the Water Treatment Market and Brackish-water Desalination

TORCÉ, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 - ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of intelligent renewable energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces the signature of a technical, commercial and financial collaboration agreement with OSMOSUN®, French player in water treatment, specializing in low-carbon desalination solutions powered by solar energy.

OSMOSUN® is the world's only player capable of producing drinking water using a patented reverse osmosis process powered directly by photovoltaic solar energy, without the need for batteries, while limiting the impact of brine discharge.

This collaboration agreement aims to develop an offer combining Groupe OKwind’s short channel green energy production and consumption solutions with OSMOSUN's solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination technology®.

Groupe OKwind does not hold any OSMOSUN® shares at the date of approval of its Registration Document. 750 convertible bonds held by Groupe OKwind will be automatically converted into new shares as part of the offering to be launched by OSMOSUN® at the time of its IPO, it being specified that Groupe OKwind has also undertaken to subscribe for additional new shares at that time at a total subscription price of €750,000.

It is also indicated that Groupe OKwind is joining the Board of Directors of OSMOSUN® represented by Louis Maurice.

About OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN's ambition is to become a key player in the "low-carbon" water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all. OSMOSUN has developed a unique, cost-effective, clean, and sustainable patented seawater and brackish water desalination solution that runs on solar energy and no batteries. This innovation makes OSMOSUN's units among the most energy-efficient and economically competitive. As of December 31, 2022, 59 desalination units had been sold in 27 countries. In 2022, the Group recorded sales of €4.6 million.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2022, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of €41.8 million and today has 164 employees, with more than 3,280 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr