Terran Orbital and ImageSat International (ISI) Prepare for the Launch of the RUNNER-1 Earth Observation Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced final launch preparations for the RUNNER-1 satellite. The satellite will be launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-8 rideshare mission scheduled from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

RUNNER-1, developed jointly by Terran Orbital and ImageSat International Ltd. (TASE: ISI) (“ImageSat International” or “ISI”), Israel’s largest space company and a world leader in space-based intelligence solutions, is a multi-purpose remote sensing satellite capable of sub-meter high-resolution multi-spectral imaging and color video.

The satellite is slated to join ISI's constellation of satellites and provide services to the Chilean Government as part of the contract awarded to ISI to build out the country’s national space program.

The RUNNER-1 satellite is based on Terran Orbital’s advanced avionics platform and a unique electro-optical mission system developed by ISI. Along with a ground control system and advanced AI capabilities, the RUNNER-1 system enables effective collection and analysis of information and provides a rapid response for various scenarios, including infrastructure monitoring, natural disasters, security events, climate change, and more.

RUNNER-1 will also serve the Chilean government in its national space development program, which was awarded to ISI following an extensive international tender process. The satellite, domestically called FASat Delta, is a key component of the Chilean national space program vision.

Chile's national space program ("Sistema Nacional Espacial") is a holistic program for the construction of a future space-based ecosystem, created to generate public value, social development, and increased wealth for the country, as part of which ISI will provide an extensive national infrastructure, including geo-location data management systems, development, science, education, a provisional for AI capabilities, and advanced space-based technology solutions.

“Terran Orbital is ecstatic to announce Runner-1’s upcoming launch,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “RUNNER-1’s rapid response capabilities will change the world. Working with ISI and the Chilean Space program to develop this revolutionary satellite has been an absolute joy. We look forward to continuing to work with ISI and the Chilean Space Program in the future.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

About ISI

ImageSat International (ISI), controlled by private equity fund FIMI, is Israel's largest space company, providing its international customers with imagery intelligence based, among other things, on earth observation satellites from the EROS family and New Space satellites that it has developed. The solutions provided by the company combine very high-resolution observation satellites and a variety of sensors, command and control systems as well as analytics systems and AI-based civilian applications for processing satellite images and other intelligence products. Learn more at www.imagesatintl.com.