Beautycon Returns to Usher in a New Era of Beauty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calling all Beauty Rebels! Beautycon™, the preeminent global platform for the most influential beauty, fashion and lifestyle communities – makes its triumphant return with a new vision, mission, and creative to rally the rising beauty rebels and encourage them to define beauty for themselves, challenge contemporary beauty standards and transcend the aesthetic of attraction. Under the new ownership and management of Essence Ventures, LLC whose mission is to drive global economic equity, comes a present-day vision for Beautycon™ to disseminate power from brands and corporations back to the individual, while creating a space that dismantles unhealthy beauty standards and fosters an equitable ecosystem for creators and entrepreneurs. The return of Beautycon™ marks its evolution to an always-on movement, existing both as an experiential and content-focused platform meant to amplify global beauty conversations and celebrate all identities, gender expressions, textures, and backgrounds. Beautycon™ kicks off with the brand’s first in-person experiences since 2019, starting at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® in New Orleans, followed by a homecoming in the city where it all began, Los Angeles, later this year.

“For far too long the beauty industrial complex has defined an unattainable and synthetic standard for what beauty is that permeates the spirits, bodies and souls of humanity and creates a dissonance that causes diminishing self-worth and value which has led to a global mental and physical health crisis, fueled by the pursuit of the unrealistic standards of what is beautiful. As we re-activate Beautycon™, we fully intend to not only democratize beauty, but to also reverse the sequence of importance by returning the definition back into the hands of individuals and holding brands and the beauty ecosystem accountable to following the lead of the individual instead of perpetuating an aesthetic of attraction as the standard on how to exist." said Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures.

Beautycon™ will first arrive at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® in New Orleans, LA from June 29-July 3. Known for its ubiquitous and culture-shifting programming, the 29th annual festival is the perfect inaugural place to preview this new era of Beautycon™ amongst a highly engaged and ever-influential audience, helmed by women who are the leading voices in their industries and communities. Following the festival, Beautycon™ will make its glorious return to Los Angeles, CA, from September 16-17. The event presented by Walmart, will be a place where every brand, from established industry giants to emerging outfits that innovate, will have their unique voices heard to an audience who deserves their attention. Tickets for the Los Angeles event will go on sale on June 15, with more details announced in the coming weeks. As a premier beauty destination that provides a convenient shopping experience with an ever-expanding assortment of innovative, on-trend products, Walmart is committed to creating equitable opportunities for all within the beauty industry. Walmart democratizes access to high-quality beauty products at affordable prices customers love and offers everyone the chance to express themselves, however they choose. As the exclusive retail partner for the Los Angeles event, Walmart will show up with a dynamic experience that features some of its most loved beauty brands and products, specially curated for Beautycon™. Leading up to the event, Walmart will empower creators to tell the story of beauty from their eyes, kicking off the conversation around how beauty is defined today.

“At Walmart, we aspire to be the most inclusive beauty retailer, from our store shelves to our digital aisles,” said Jill Toscano, Vice President, Media at Walmart. “Walmart ensures everyone has the tools to confidently express themselves and define what beauty means to them. By teaming up with Beautycon™, we hope to create a celebratory space where everyone feels like they can fully embrace and express their whole self.”

This fall, Beautycon™ will spread its ethos globally with an unprecedented virtual commerce experience. This groundbreaking event will break barriers and redefine the way we experience beauty, offering a multitude of avenues to explore and immerse ourselves in a new era of self-expression. Additional information to be announced.

Beatycon’s new tagline, rally the rising beauty rebels, is defined by a unified vision to collaboratively build a future that’s liberated from the status quo and archaic standards. Beautycon™ invites everyone to join a revolutionary path toward an inclusive landscape where individuality is expressed, celebrated and welcomed. This is executed by empowering those who embrace their own unique perspectives, existences, and experiences. The return of Beautycon™ signifies more than just the revival of a brand. It represents the celebration of content, commerce and community whose invaluable contribution to the beauty industry is recognized and embraced – fueling Beautycon’s unwavering commitment to providing a thriving space where creators can engage in meaningful discourse while showcasing their talents to the world. To usher in this new era of beauty, the Beautycon™ logo that accompanies the refreshed tagline ties back to the brand’s new vision with the heart intentionally made as a beauty mark.

Beauty enthusiasts and rebels alike can visit www.beautycon.com for more information and to stay up to date on opportunities to engage in this community, please visit the Beautycon™ website or follow @Beautycon™, on both Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for additional details on the Los Angeles event and for ticket purchases, at the official Beautycon™ website and via associated social channels.

ABOUT BEAUTYCON™

Beautycon™ is the preeminent global platform for the internet's most influential beauty and fashion icons and their ever-growing number of fans. Created to inspire and cultivate a new generation of online fashion and beauty trendsetters, Beautycon™ brings fans and influencers together across a global network. Beautycon™ launched in 2012 with its first event in Los Angeles and was acquired by Essence Ventures, LLC in 2021. For more information, please visit beautycon.com.

ABOUT ESSENCE VENTURES

Essence Ventures, LLC aims to activate globally connected, frictionless and boundaryless, cultural health and wealth across the Diaspora through impact in the areas of professional development, health equity, community celebration, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, on all platforms.