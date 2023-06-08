Leading U.S. Medical Imaging Firm Chooses DTEX to Protect Patient Data, Meet Compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader in insider risk and threat management, today announced that a major U.S. radiology company has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to protect its most sensitive data, including patient personally identifiable information (PII). Additionally, the DTEX InTERCEPT platform enabled the company to consolidate tools and meet compliance regulations, a critical factor in the healthcare industry.

As noted in the DTEX 2023 Insider Risk Investigations Report, insider risk has increased, and companies are looking to take proactive steps to ensure insider risks do not turn into insider threats. According to the report, 12% of employees take sensitive IP with them when they leave a company, including trade secrets, customer information, and client lists. Furthermore, unsanctioned application use has increased by 55%, leaving companies vulnerable to attacks from third-party software.

Insider risks come in many forms, from the unwitting employee clicking on a malicious link to the insider threat from an employee stealing PII for their own personal gain. Healthcare companies are an especially sought-after target by threat actors because PII contains a wealth of information that can be used for ransomware attacks. This radiology firm turned to DTEX because it needed a solution that could provide actionable and contextual data for early insider risk mitigation.

“Traditional point solutions, such as DLP or UEBA, often present alerts that raise more questions than answers. Protecting sensitive data, such as patient PII, requires actionable intelligence before a potential exfiltration happens, and that intelligence needs to carry enough behavioral context to help companies make an informed decision about the level of insider risk and what steps are needed to remediate it,” said DTEX Co-founder and President Mohan Koo. “DTEX InTERCEPT provides this capability in a way that is more elegant, less intrusive than other solutions and easier to manage.”

Because the company had almost 10,000 endpoints to cover and needed to seamlessly integrate the solution at scale, the DTEX InTERCEPT platform stood out for its ability to bring context to all insider risk use cases as well as its proven scalability and ease of use. Additionally, the expertise and support provided by the DTEX Insider Intelligence and Investigation (i3) team ensured a seamless implementation and an experienced team to help lead investigations.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Insider Risk Management solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Risk and Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust Data Loss Prevention (DLP) in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates DLP, UEBA and UAM in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.