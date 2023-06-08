MAVEN Project and Safety Net Connect Partner to Increase Equitable Access to Specialty Care in Marginalized Communities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of advanced virtual care solutions, is honored to support the critical work of MAVEN Project, a 501c3 enabling specialists to connect with primary care providers working in traditionally marginalized communities. Utilizing SNC’s Converge solution to provide seamless asynchronous and synchronous communication capability, MAVEN Project connects their team of over 165 expert physician volunteers to safety net clinicians.

“This partnership leverages advanced telehealth technologies to connect volunteer specialists across the country with primary care physicians in underserved communities and the patients who need them,” explained Dr. David Shulkin, Ninth Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “The use of innovative technology to provide specialty advice and enhance the knowledge of physicians caring for vulnerable populations is a prime example of the type of out-of-the-box thinking that is necessary to address the health equity gap in our country.”

MAVEN Project currently offers consultations across 62 specialty areas for more than 300 safety net clinics. The organization’s vast network of specialty physician volunteers trained and practiced at the highest quality medical institutions in the nation and draw upon years of practical experience and earned wisdom. MAVEN Project’s unique and holistic approach reduces patient barriers to care, including long wait times, travel, and costs that often accompany specialist referrals. Additionally, this comprehensive support increases provider confidence and minimizes provider burnout.

“MAVEN Project facilitates peer-to-peer connections between frontline providers and our volunteer physicians to address inequities in health care,” shared David Segal, CEO of MAVEN Project. “By leveraging the latest telehealth technologies from SNC, time-pressured clinic providers have easy-to-use access to our volunteer services so providers can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional care to their patients, locally.”

About MAVEN Project

MAVEN Project addresses the social, racial, and economic inequities in health care by connecting frontline safety net clinic providers with expert physician volunteers for medical advice, mentorship, and education, giving patients rapid access to high-quality, specialty care locally. A nonprofit founded in 2014, MAVEN Project’s network of expert physician volunteers aids critical work being done in federally qualified health centers and free and charitable clinics in 20 states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at MAVENProject.org.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care with solutions like Converge. SNC’s Converge technology integrates eConsult, eReferral and Televideo into one seamless, end-to-end telehealth solution – connecting medical, behavioral, and social service providers for true 360 degree whole-person care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com