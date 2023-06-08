Jericho REACH ACO Awarded Contract to Advance Health Equity, Bring the Benefits of Accountable Care to Underserved Communities

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Central Virginia Coalition of Healthcare Providers LLC (CVCHIP) doing business as Jericho REACH ACO, today announced it secured a contract to participate in the new Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model through The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“ CVCHIP proved that well-trained, competent, culturally sensitive physicians can provide quality, accessible health care to the most vulnerable populations in a cost-effective manner while improving patient outcomes and satisfaction,” said Dr. Lerla Joseph, founder and chair of Jericho REACH. “ The ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Model encourages health care providers — including primary and specialty care providers, hospitals, and more — to come together to form ACOs that deconstruct silos and deliver high-quality, coordinated care to their patients, improve health outcomes, and manage costs.”

This new contract, which was officially awarded on Jan. 2, 2023, by CMS, will build on the successes of CVCHIP from 2016-2019 where it achieved an overall quality score of 92.4% and saved Medicare more than $14 million. This opportunity will allow Jericho REACH ACO to provide more comprehensive health care while collaborating with community organizations. The initial program year includes participant providers in Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

Jericho Reach ACO intends to measurably reduce health inequities in its Medicare beneficiary population and ensure the sustainability of the independent practice of medicine in communities that are historically affected by disparate care.

CMS Disclaimer: The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

ABOUT JERICHO REACH ACO

Jericho REACH ACO connects physicians and direct care delivery providers committed to transforming the patient and provider experience. In partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Jericho is a physician-led and governed organization. Participating physicians take the lead in increasing the value of care delivered to Medicare beneficiaries and dual-eligibles. They also receive meaningful economic benefit generated by delivering high-quality care cost effectively. To learn more, visit jerichoreach.com.