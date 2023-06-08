Cosette Pharmaceuticals Acquires Intrarosa® from Endoceutics, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cosette"), a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on women’s health and cardiovascular medicines, has completed the acquisition of the global rights to Intrarosa® from Endoceutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Endorecherche, Inc. The transaction includes 108 issued and pending patents across the globe with the latest expiring in 2033 including 3 Orange Book listed patents. Intrarosa® is currently available in almost all major markets, including the US, UK, EU, Canada, and Israel through our local partners like, Theramex, Tecnimede, Avia, Lupin (BSE: 500257), Dexcel, Labatec, Lacer, Lee’s Pharma, and Valenta; with Asian market launches in 2025.

Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette stated, “This transformative acquisition further strengthens Cosette’s commitment to women’s health with a patent protected, novel drug formulation. In partnership with MSH Pharma Inc., Cosette will leverage its unique commercial and manufacturing capabilities to ensure continued patient access to Intrarosa®. We look forward to expanding Cosette’s global footprint in new territories and with our existing distribution partners.”

Intrarosa® is the only prescription drug providing both estrogen and androgen for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (a common symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) due to menopause). Unlike conventional pharmacological estrogen-containing medications, the unique label of Intrarosa® differentiates it from all other hormone replacement therapies on the market today in that it does not carry a boxed safety warning on its label. There are an estimated 64 million post-menopausal women, and as many as 32 million of those women suffer from VVA symptoms just in the U.S. alone. Studies suggest that between 44 percent and 78 percent of women with VVA suffer from dyspareunia.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. Cosette has a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in women’s health, cardiology and migraine indications. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories, which has led to consistent supply to customers and commercialization success. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by more than 350+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm. www.cosettepharma.com

