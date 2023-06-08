Leading Aviation Supplier KP Aviation Secures Growth Investment from Bain Capital Special Situations to Fuel Global Expansion

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KP Aviation (or the “Company”), a leading global supplier of essential aftermarket materials and services, today announced it received an investment from Bain Capital Special Situations to accelerate its global expansion and further its industry-leading position as the supplier of choice to the fixed-wing aviation marketplace. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed and proceeds will be used to purchase the interests of Balmoral Funds LLC, the Company’s current investment partner since 2015.

KP Aviation was founded in 2001 to provide high-quality materials and services to the fixed-wing aviation marketplace and has grown to become the preferred supplier of high-quality aftermarket components and assets across a broad range of aircraft and engine platforms. Today, the Company serves more than 4,000 airlines, aircraft maintenance companies, investment and leasing firms, and aviation aftermarket suppliers around the world. KP Aviation has a global footprint with locations in Europe, South Africa, and China to meet the growing needs of aviation customers. The Company’s existing management team led by founder and CEO Kim Schulze will continue to lead the business.

“ This investment marks an exciting milestone in our growth trajectory and is a true testament to our culture of innovation and our 20+ year experience of optimizing value for customers across the fixed-wing aviation marketplace,” said Schulze. “ In Bain Capital, we have found an aligned partner with deep aviation experience and operational capabilities to help us further scale our platform, foster new customer and supplier relationships, and diversify into new service lines and capabilities through a mix of organic and strategic growth initiatives.”

" KP Aviation fills a critical role in the aerospace supply chain, providing customers with mid-life, lower-cost aftermarket assets relative to original equipment manufacturer solutions, and we believe the business is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive sector tailwinds," said Matt Evans, a Partner at Bain Capital Special Situations. " We have long admired KP Aviation and have been impressed with the Company’s highly differentiated business model and competitive advantages, experienced, founder-led management team, and impressive track record of growth and operational excellence. We are excited to partner with Kim and the rest of the management team to support KP Aviation’s next phase of growth."

Bain Capital Special Situations has deep experience supporting the growth of diversified aviation businesses, with experience investing in aircraft hard assets, airlines, aerospace manufacturers, and aviation and travel service providers.

Perella Weinberg Partners and Vedder Price served as KP Aviation's financial and legal advisors, respectively. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to KP Aviation’s management team. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Bain Capital Special Situations.

About KP Aviation

KP Aviation is a leading global supplier of essential aftermarket materials and services, catering to the aviation industry's evolving needs. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, KP Aviation offers a comprehensive range of products and solutions that ensure optimal performance and safety. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, the company operates globally, serving a diverse customer base and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers. For more information, visit www.kpaviation.net.

About Bain Capital Special Situations

Bain Capital Special Situations is a global team of investors who have driven value creation for more than 20 years. Bain Capital Special Situations has $18 billion in assets under management and has invested more than $28 billion since our inception in 2002. We provide bespoke capital solutions to meet the diverse needs of companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners. Across all market cycles, the strategy brings together credit, equity, corporate and real asset expertise to partner where traditional providers cannot... Our dedicated, global team of more than 100 investment and portfolio professionals contribute the local expertise and capabilities that enable these diverse investments. For more information, please visit: https://baincapitalspecialsituations.com/