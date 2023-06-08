Digital River Selected as Adobe Platinum Partner for Cross-Border Ecommerce and Merchant of Record

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, a global ecommerce enabler directly connecting brands and buyers, today announced their selection as an Adobe Platinum Partner for cross-border ecommerce and merchant of record solutions. The partnership with Digital River empowers Adobe Commerce customers to simplify international expansion and reach new customers with frictionless, localized shopping experiences.

Adobe Commerce customers will be able to access Digital River’s localization capabilities within their existing platform, with the flexibility to configure checkout components and global logistics as desired. With Digital River’s cross-border merchant of record solution, international shoppers will be able to see pricing in local currency, pay up front for any duties and taxes, and make purchases with popular local payment options. In addition, Digital River performs important back-office services as part of their cross-border offering including:

Minimize fraud and chargebacks

File and remit taxes

Streamline international shipping and returns

Simplify accounting with easy settlements and reporting

Together, Adobe Commerce and Digital River offer brands a powerful solution for growing international ecommerce sales, whether physical goods, or digital products and subscriptions.

“We are excited to have Digital River be an Adobe Platinum Partner,” said Jason Knell, Senior Director, Content and Commerce Partnerships at Adobe. “Their existing strong relationships with our sales teams, product team and joint merchants make us confident this partnership will be a success.”

“We are very excited about this close partnership with Adobe Commerce. We share a goal of helping brands extend their global reach to drive greater levels of growth,” said Ted Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Digital River. “Our existing mutual clients are a shining example of how the native integration between our systems can be leveraged to drive international cross border expansion.”

To learn more about accelerating global revenue growth and simplifying ecommerce, please visit us here.

About Digital River

Digital River empowers ecommerce brands to confidently accelerate growth in more than 240 markets worldwide. The company connects brands and buyers directly, staying behind the scenes to manage international payments, tax, fraud, compliance, and localization. Digital River customers also leverage Digital River’s robust global logistics network to enable fast, low cost, local and cross-border shipping and returns. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Digital River is global commerce growth, simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations, or copyrights of their respective owners.