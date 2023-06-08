Insurance Leader Lemonade Selects the Talon Enterprise Browser

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talon Cyber Security, the leader in enterprise browser technology, today announced that Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has chosen the Talon Enterprise Browser to more easily navigate post-acquisition business integrations and to secure unmanaged devices in use across its environment.

Lemonade, the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, offers renters, homeowners, car, pet and life insurance. The company uses machine learning to make insurance instant and simple for individuals and is expanding globally.

Dealing with a complex, distributed workforce and business integration efforts following an acquisition in July 2022, Lemonade made the decision to simplify its security stack by deploying the Talon Enterprise Browser. Lemonade evaluated other browser security solutions, and ultimately selected Talon due to its advanced protection capabilities, granular control features, superior user experiences, and the wide range of use cases the solution addresses.

“ As a company that prides itself on its ability to make life easier for our customers, we could not consider any solution that was going to hinder the productivity of our workforce,” said Jonathan Jaffe, Chief Information Security Officer, Lemonade. “ We needed a technology that was easy to use, did not change how our users work, and would give us the enhanced protection we were looking for. The transition from Chrome to Talon’s browser was frictionless for our users, and has helped us better secure our environment.”

As a growing company, Lemonade may use third-party partners to support its business and scale operations. These third parties may work from unmanaged devices that Lemonade’s security team would have little visibility into if not for Talon. By requiring access from Talon’s non-invasive browser on these devices, Lemonade’s security team gains pivotal visibility and control, extending the security of the organization to these users.

“ We can secure any user across the organization, irrespective of the type of device used,” added Jaffe. “ This allows us to onboard more people, more quickly, and simplify the process. With Talon, we can improve onboarding in a way that prioritizes security.”

Talon’s Enterprise Browser simplifies and improves security by allowing organizations to secure any user, in any location, on any device. With Talon, security teams benefit from deep visibility into and control over browser and web activity, including protections around screenshots, copy and paste, downloads and uploads, and enterprise-grade security features like authentication, data loss prevention and Zero Trust controls. Based on Chromium, Talon’s Enterprise Browser drastically reduces the cost and complexity of security programs, while protecting end-user privacy and delivering superior user experiences.

“ To be entrusted with securing Lemonade’s workforce is an honor,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO, Talon Cyber Security. “ We are confident that Talon’s approach of securing users at the very point they interact with corporate applications and data – the browser – will be a competitive advantage for Lemonade going forward. We look forward to working closely together to ensure that their team realizes unmatched value from our solution.”

To learn more about how Talon’s Enterprise Browser makes security simple for leading organizations, visit: https://talon-sec.com/customers/.

About Talon Cyber Security

Talon Cyber Security enables customers to secure any user, in any location, on any device with its market leading enterprise browser. Built on Chromium, the Talon Enterprise Browser provides customers with the consistent user experiences, deep security visibility, and control over SaaS and web applications needed to simplify security for the modern enterprise. Talon was named the Most Innovative Startup of 2022 at the prestigious RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. For more information, visit Talon at talon-sec.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.