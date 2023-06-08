MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Invests in Meati Foods™

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meati Foods™, the producer of delicious, animal-free meat made from mushroom root, today announced that MLB Hall of Fame member, investor and entrepreneur Derek Jeter has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

“When it came to considering an investment in this industry, I had three main priorities in evaluating the food: nutrition, sustainability and taste,” said Jeter. “Meati certainly delivers, with great quality steaks and cutlets and an institutional emphasis on high nutritional value and sustainable practices. As we look to the future, the choices we make and the impact we leave are critical, and I appreciate the way Meati has dedicated efforts to making a real difference.”

Eat Meati™ products, available in Sprouts nationwide as well as restaurants like PLNT Burger and Birdcall, include the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak. Jeter joins a roster of significant supporters, including culinary icons like cook, philanthropist and television personality, Rachael Ray; chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media, David Chang; the co-founders of restaurant chain sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman; and former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition, Sam Kass. Alongside Jeter, these partnerships reflect Meati’s diverse appeal and its vision to create a more inclusive food ecosystem.

“An investment from Derek, one of the greatest athletes of all time, is a huge validation of our food. Very few people are as discriminating about the quality of food that fuels their bodies,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “Derek has seen endless products cross his desk for partnership consideration, and we’re honored by his support and inspired by his passion for a more sustainable, equitable, nutritious food ecosystem.”

Following a 20-year career with the New York Yankees, Jeter has participated in a number of successful business ventures and entrepreneurial investments while maintaining his ties to baseball. His previous investments in the food and beverage industry include Performance Kitchen, Amass and Bespoken Spirits. He established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996, which has awarded more than $34 million in grants to create and support signature programs that motivate young people to “Turn 2” healthy lifestyles. In recognition of his historic impact on the game of baseball, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth's ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its national, retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023. Meati's exceptional quality has won the enthusiastic support of icons, including Rachael Ray (cook, philanthropist and television personality); David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); Derek Jeter (MLB Hall of Fame member, investor and entrepreneur); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie's Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of sweetgreen); Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).