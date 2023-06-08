Hyperfine, Inc. and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine Collaborate to Enhance Global Access to MR Education

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance brain imaging system, is proud to be the first magnetic resonance imaging technology partner in an education-centric collaboration between the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The ISMRM, a non-profit organization, has long promoted MR research and its translation into clinical practice, fostering dialogue among scientific and clinical professionals and driving the development and application of MR techniques. Under the newly formed collaboration, the ISMRM aims to enhance global access to MR imaging and knowledge. The goal is to address the disparities in MR access and utilization by providing local neuroimaging capabilities in low- and medium-income countries (LIMC) by enabling access to ISMRM’s educational programs and establishing a global mentorship program for LIMC clinicians.

A critical component of the ISMRM’s initiative involves the deployment of MR brain imaging equipment, made possible by an existing partnership between Hyperfine, Inc. and the UNITY project, a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded initiative allowing leading researchers to study environmental factors affecting early brain development, focusing on neurodevelopment patterns in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The Hyperfine, Inc., Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system will play a vital role in revolutionizing global access to brain imaging technology. Through the UNITY project, Hyperfine, Inc. has already deployed Swoop® systems in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Pakistan, South Africa, and Uganda.

The first significant initiative of the ISMRM-Gates Foundation partnership, “The Toronto 100,” involves funding for one hundred participants, including members of the UNITY project and the newly formed Africa chapter of the ISMRM, to attend this year’s annual ISMRM meeting in Toronto. Each participant will pair with a long-term mentor who will lend expertise, guidance, and support throughout the participant’s MR career journey. Three Hyperfine, Inc. team members will lend their expertise to this initiative as mentors, including Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Khan Siddiqui, MD, Senior Research Scientists Megan Poorman, PhD, and Francesco Padormo, PhD.

“The ISMRM’s collaboration with Hyperfine, Inc. is a significant milestone in our efforts to level the playing field and to democratize access to MR imaging,” said ISMRM Vice President Derek Jones. “Their portable brain imaging system will be an invaluable resource in enhancing the efforts of our international community.”

“We at Hyperfine, Inc. are incredibly honored to work side by side with luminaries in the field and contribute to this transformative global initiative with our Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system,” says Dr. Khan Siddiqui. “Our technology was designed with a vision to transform access to MR imaging. We believe the Swoop® system, with its portability and affordability, will play a pivotal role in this project, particularly in regions where access to MR imaging has traditionally been limited. Our partnerships with the ISMRM and the UNITY project emphasize our shared commitment to reducing the access gap, and we look forward to witnessing the potentially profound impact this project will have on global patient care.”

For more information about ISMRM’s initiatives, the collaboration with Hyperfine, Inc., and the impact of the UNITY project, please visit ISMRM’s President’s Corner Blog.

For more information about the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System, please visit hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing brain imaging at the point of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a bedside magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand.

The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

