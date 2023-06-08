Hey Jane Launches in Virginia, Expanding Its Safe, Accessible Abortion Care to the South

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hey Jane, the leading provider of telemedicine abortion care, announced the launch of its services in Virginia. This state launch represents one of the most important moves for the provider to date, not only because it expands access to the 93% of Virginia counties that have no in-person abortion clinic , but also because it comes at a time when the state is becoming a haven for care for people in many surrounding states — including West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina, which have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

"At this time, we're focused on critical expansion," said Kiki Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO at Hey Jane. "This strategic state launch is moving Hey Jane further south to provide care to those in the state and surrounding regions experiencing limited or restricted access to abortion. Increasing access is an ongoing fight, but the launch is a huge win.”

Despite the limited access to in-person abortion clinics in the state and attempts from local political entities to restrict access, 71% of state residents believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Hey Jane provides an option for those who prefer not to travel to or find an appointment at in-person clinics, which are already overwhelmed with demand, allowing individuals to receive the care they need quickly and wherever they’re most comfortable.

"By expanding to Virginia, we’re helping more people get the safe, effective, and compassionate care they deserve," said Alyssa Wagner, DNP, RN, APRN, WHNP-BC, Medical Director at Hey Jane. “Our expert team has already helped nearly 30,000 patients receive treatment through our Complete Care approach and is now increasing fast and discreet access for anyone who can get to Virginia."

While expanding to Virginia is a huge step for the company, it is just one of many initiatives taken since Roe v Wade was overturned to expand access to as many people as possible. The launch comes on the heels of Hey Jane becoming the first telemedicine abortion care provider to accept insurance, further increasing financial accessibility, and marks the 10th state where Hey Jane patients can now receive care, with several more state launches planned in 2023.

About Hey Jane:

Hey Jane is healthcare, on your own terms. As the most-trusted virtual clinic offering telemedicine abortion care, we’re proudly putting the power back in people’s hands by providing care that’s private, safe, supportive, accessible, and convenient—for less than the average in-clinic cost of a medication abortion. Our innovative Complete Care model utilizes technology for unparalleled layers of support: medical, emotional, and social. Hey Jane currently operates in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and Washington.