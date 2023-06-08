A Call for Celebration! Three Online Schools in Oregon Ready to Congratulate Class of 2023

NEWBERG, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graduation ceremonies for Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) and Insight School of Oregon Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), online public charter schools serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate students ready to start the next chapter of their lives. ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 10th at 3:00 PM. The virtual ceremony will take place on June 9th at 3:00 PM. RSVP for the virtual ceremony https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4159829/625E3C052BE424B132817BFD5E8B5CD9.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our graduates and the unique milestones each of our students have reached to get to this point,” said ORDCA, CVA & ISOR-PH Head of School, Melissa Hausmann. “I am inspired by their hard work and am excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – includes 103 graduates from the three schools and approximately 103 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 2.6. Graduates from ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH are exploring and have been accepted to universities in-state, including Oregon State University, Portland State University, and Oregon Institute of Technology. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Students attending ORDCA have the opportunity to earn Career Field Certifications, the class of 2023 has 24 students who completed their Career Pathway. In addition, 6 students are receiving the National Art Honor Society Awards for their excellence in our art programs.

The Valedictorians for CVA, ORDCA and ISOR-PH, respectively are: Kalani Potter, Kristine Ko and Alexis Arellano. The Salutatorians for CVA are: Sophia Moran and Carrie Seilhan; ORDCA: Shyanne Smarr and Rox Orcutt; ISOR-PH: Ashlynn Gauthier and Linda Lou-Deranian.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the virtual ceremony will be State Representative Emily McIntire. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be the school’s Graduation Express Coordinator, Amanda Sloan.

ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are ready to take the next step towards their future. Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond. ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Each school is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual Academy, and Insight School of Oregon – Painted Hills 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: In-person graduation: Saturday, June 10th, 3:00 PM. Virtual graduation: Friday, June 9th, 3:00 PM.

WHERE: George Fox University, Bauman Auditorium 414 N Meridian St, Newberg, OR 97132

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Head of School, Melissa Hausmann at mhausmann@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. ORDCA combines traditional high school academics with industry-relevant, career-focused electives—giving students a jump-start on their college and career goals. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com/.

About Cascade Virtual Academy

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is an online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in K-12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, CVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information on CVA, visit http://cva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12 and focuses on credit recovery for students who have fallen behind in high school credit or need more academic support. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.