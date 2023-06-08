ARM Energy and Rabobank Enter $110 Million Credit Facility

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM Energy Services, LLC (AES), a private energy marketing firm and one of the leading North American physical natural gas marketers, has entered into a $110 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Rabobank as administrative agent, book runner and lead arranger.

AES, together with its affiliates, provides producer services and conducts asset management optimization, logistics and wholesale trading activities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Proceeds from the revolving credit facility were used to refinance AES’ $85 million credit facility and will support working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

“ARM Energy is excited to be expanding its credit facility and banking relationships,” said Zach Lee, chief executive officer, ARM Energy Holdings, LLC. “We pride ourselves on identifying synergies across the energy value chain and expect this financing to enhance our overall energy platform.”

“Rabobank is proud to partner with ARM Energy on its inaugural commodity finance borrowing base facility,” said Christine Dirringer, global head of trade and commodity finance at Rabobank. “This financing will serve ARM well and reflects Rabobank’s strategy of leveraging natural gas as a transition fuel. We look forward to working with ARM Energy for years to come.”

Bo Dunne, chief financial officer, ARM Energy Holdings, LLC added, “We have known the Rabobank team for several years and were impressed with their energy capabilities in leading this inaugural deal. We are pleased to welcome high-quality commodity finance banks into our transaction, including Brown Brothers Harriman, First Horizon Bank, Macquarie Group and Valley National Bank. The composition of the syndicate, coupled with a $90 million accordion provide a clear path to execute our growth initiatives.”

About ARM Energy Holdings, LLC

ARM Energy is headquartered in Houston with offices in Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles and Nashville. ARM Energy is a premier energy marketing and infrastructure firm, active in every sector of the energy value chain across all major North American oil and gas basins. Our integrated, diversified portfolio includes (i) ARM Energy Management LLC, providing physical energy marketing, transportation and asset management services and trading; (ii) ARM Midstream, LLC, providing midstream investment, infrastructure development and operations, (iii) ARM Canada US, LLC providing physical energy marketing services for Canadian producers, and (iv) ARM Alternative Energy, LLC, providing services and operational solutions across various alternative and renewable energy sources. For more information, please visit www.armenergy.com.

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing and real estate services in more than 38 countries worldwide. Founded more than a century ago, Rabobank is now one of the world’s largest banks with $670 billion in assets. Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America is a premier corporate and investment bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and renewable energy industries, providing sector expertise, strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to our clients.