Pyramid Analytics added to the DoD’s Tradewind Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a leading business analytics and decision intelligence provider, is pleased to announce that its Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform has been added to the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace, DoD’s digital environment of post-competition, readily awardable, technology solution pitch videos. The Tradewind Solutions Marketplace is the flagship offering of Tradewind, DoD’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/ML, digital, and data analytics solutions across the DoD. Tradewind sits in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

The Pyramid Platform provides comprehensive, advanced analytics capabilities, including data pipelines and preparation (with embedded machine learning), enterprise and self-service data analytics, dashboarding (with built-in AI and chat-bots), and data science.

Pyramid’s platform was rated as “Awardable” and added to the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace. Solutions selected for the Marketplace, including the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures, which satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD’s Other Transaction Authorities.

Pyramid’s platform is now listed on the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace, DoD’s digital platform for sourcing AI/ML, digital, and data analytics solutions.

The DoD and the broader Defense Industrial Base has continued needs for low-code/no-code solutions that provide advanced analytics visualizations, machine learning, self-service analytics, natural language queries, and augmented and artificial intelligence.

The Pyramid Platform received top ratings in leading analyst firm Gartner’s 2023 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, including #1 for Business Analyst Use Case, #1 for Augmented Consumer Use Case, #2 for Data Scientist Use Case, and #4 for Analytics Developer Use Case.

Pyramid's US Federal Practice is led by a team of experienced leaders, including Joe Fritsch, Director of Federal Sales; Peter Morris, Senior Director of Partner Channel, North America; Dave Henry, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances; Russ Cosentino, Regional Vice President Sales, North America, East; and Brian McCormac, Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

“Being added to the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace is a significant recognition of the quality and relevance of our platform to the current and future needs of the defense industry. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform offers comprehensive capabilities to support government agencies’ AI/ML, digital, and data analytics needs, enabling them to make faster and more informed decisions,” said Joe Fritsch, Director of Federal Sales at Pyramid Analytics.

In October 2022, Pyramid announced a new business practice dedicated to the US federal market, led by Joe Fritsch, and a strategic partnership with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. This new DoD marketplace listing has strengthened its commitment to providing critical decision intelligence to government agencies.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is already used by other government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where it provides advanced analytics capabilities to over 50,000 users to help the VA manage, assess, and deliver quality healthcare to veterans across all VA hospitals.

Pyramid’s addition to the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace marks another significant milestone in the company’s dedication to helping U.S. federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies expand and optimize their use of data-informed decision intelligence at scale.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of decision intelligence. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. Critically, the Pyramid Platform operates directly on any data, enabling governed self-service for any person; and meeting analytical needs in a no-code environment without data extraction, ingestion, and duplication. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics USA is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Pyramid Analytics B.V. that is incorporated in Amsterdam with regional operations in global innovation and business centers, including New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

For additional information on the Pyramid offerings in the Tradewind Solutions Marketplace, interested Government parties can log in at https://www.tradewindai.com/ and search for “Pyramid Analytics.” Registration is required.