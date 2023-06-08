Altera Digital Health and Columbus Community Hospital Extend Partnership by Seven Years

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT innovator, and Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), a community-owned, not-for-profit hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, today announced the hospital is extending its use of the Paragon® electronic health record (EHR) by seven years. A Paragon client since 2010, the 50-bed hospital will also now leverage upgrade services as part of its Altera subscription to ensure it remains up to date with the EHR and takes full advantage of future Paragon releases.

CCH offers a wide range of services to Platte County and its surrounding communities, including emergency care, intensive care, surgical services, imaging services, women’s health and rehabilitation services. The organization’s vision is to provide the highest quality care in Nebraska. Its usage of Paragon and partnership with Altera have given it the digital tools and support needed to continue elevating healthcare experiences for its patients, providers and other staff members. Additionally, the upgrades included in the Altera subscription utilize repeatable, reliable processes so organizations like CCH gain resources needed to better plan for the future within a predictable cost model.

“Columbus Community Hospital is dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized care to every patient we serve, and having the right technology partner is essential to that commitment,” said Michael Hansen, President and CEO, Columbus Community Hospital. “We’ve been using Paragon for more than a decade, and we recognize the time and resources Altera has dedicated to keep making the solution even better.”

Paragon is an end-to-end digital health solution designed to address the needs of community and critical access hospitals. The EHR reduces workflow complexities so hospital staff can focus on delivering quality care and strengthening financial and operational performance. Several Altera clients, including Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Pipeline Health, have also recently extended their Paragon contracts, demonstrating the trust Altera partners have in the solution and the company’s ongoing guidance.

“It’s rewarding any time an organization takes the leap to implement our solutions, but it’s even more validating when an existing client reinvests in Altera’s products, partnership and vision,” said Marcus Perez, President, Altera Digital Health. “Our Paragon team has achieved significant momentum, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish with Columbus Community Care as we move forward together.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.