Building Transparency Announces Latest Pilot Partners Within Construction and Manufacturing Sectors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization that provides open access data and tools to foster a better building future, today welcomes its latest Pilot Partners, who are driving material transparency in the construction sector. Support from these industry leaders reflects the prioritization of low-carbon procurement decisions and the increasing awareness of the impact of embodied carbon emissions within the built environment sector – and beyond.

“Already this year, we’ve seen organizations in both the public and private sectors put greater emphasis on decarbonization, especially in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. As these initiatives and clean procurement investments gain traction worldwide, the need for material transparency and accessible low-carbon building design tools will only grow,” said Stacy Smedley, Executive Director of Building Transparency. “Our new and renewing Pilot Partners reflect the meaningful progress our industry is making towards reducing embodied carbon emissions and, ultimately, fighting climate change. Having such outstanding leaders joining our mission gives us hope for the future of our industry and our planet.”

The new Pilot Partners to join the roster of companies are:

HITT Contracting

Clark Construction Group

Suffolk Construction

Additionally, several manufacturing and construction industry leaders have recently renewed their Pilot Partnerships, reaffirming their commitment to decarbonizing the built environment and prioritizing open-access data and tools. These companies are:

Heidelberg Materials

Legrand

MKA Foundation

Skanska

Turner Construction

These organizations join an impressive list of leading organizations in the AEC, manufacturing and tech sectors, all focused on driving the continued support and development of the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3), a free and easy-to-use tool that allows benchmarking, assessment and reductions in embodied carbon, and focuses on the upfront supply chain emissions of construction materials. Being a Building Transparency Pilot Partner enables companies to support material transparency while also improving carbon accounting efforts to make it easier to set and achieve emission reduction targets within built spaces.

To see the full list of Building Transparency Pilot Partners, learn more about EC3 or express interest in becoming a Pilot Partner, please visit: buildingtransparency.org.

About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon’s role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database, and tallyLCA, the nonprofit’s life cycle assessment tool. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to shape a better building future through promoting the adoption of the EC3 tool and tallyLCA, establishing the official materialsCAN and ownersCAN program, and working with global policymakers.