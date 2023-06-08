Vontier Selected by Shell to Deploy iNFX Platform Across U.S. Network

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that its Retail Solutions business has been selected by Shell to deploy its iNFX™ payment solution and microservices platform across their U.S. network of over 13,000 locations by the end of 2024.

The iNFX payment solution and corresponding microservices platform will seamlessly replace Shell’s legacy platform with a modular, open architecture, cloud-based solution across Shell’s branded retailers. iNFX revolutionizes the way convenience retail customers manage their assets, significantly increasing operational efficiency and materially reducing their total cost of ownership with an easier to build, deploy, and maintain technology infrastructure. iNFX also delivers an enhanced consumer experience through faster transactions, greater uptime and tailored loyalty programs, while simultaneously future-proofing retailers’ operations.

The iNFX platform enables:

Future-Proofing: Flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly, and expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations; Distributed architecture provides improved uptime and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards.

Flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly, and expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations; Distributed architecture provides improved uptime and harmonizes core payment systems based on global standards. Consumer Experience: Enhanced consumer experiences through faster transaction speeds and more efficient, remote management of high-volume sites.

Enhanced consumer experiences through faster transaction speeds and more efficient, remote management of high-volume sites. Digital Agility: Standards-based APIs enable more efficient and cost-effective integrations. Payments compliance certification times are reduced by up to 75 percent.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our long-standing global partnership with Shell, delivering an innovative, first-to-industry solution that will significantly enhance their forecourt and in-store capabilities,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Vontier’s Retail Solutions business. “We are delivering technology that disrupts the conventional software architecture used by convenience retailers with a microservices based operating system that significantly improves operational efficiency and enables rapid new feature launches, creating sustainable value for our customers.”

“iNFX is a perfect example of how we are executing our strategy to connect, manage, and scale the mobility ecosystem,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unique portfolio of connected hardware and purpose-built software capabilities, combined with deep domain expertise and industry leading positions, make Vontier a natural partner for our customers as they manage through the mobility ecosystem evolution. The acquisition of Invenco last year underscores our objective to create long-term value through capital deployment for our customers and shareholders,” Morelli continued.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.