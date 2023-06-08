BetterUp Now Available on SAP® Store

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of digital coaching, announced that its coaching platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Through this new integration, BetterUp, a Sapphire Ventures partner and an SAP partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program, provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality applications focused on specific business needs. The BetterUp integration with SAP SuccessFactors securely and seamlessly transmits Human Capital Management (HCM) data from SAP SuccessFactors to BetterUp to provide customers new insights into where coaching can inspire purpose, increase retention, and accelerate business transformation.

“Businesses transform by putting their people at the center of everything they do,” said Erik Darby, Vice President of Business Development at BetterUp. “Our integration with SAP SuccessFactors makes coaching more widely accessible and helps organizations prioritize their investment in employees’ productivity, development, and well-being, ultimately guiding people to live with greater clarity, purpose and passion.”

With data from more than two million coaching sessions, BetterUp provides insights around the predictors of performance and the science behind human transformation to help organizations thrive. BetterUp’s platform includes 1:1 dedicated coaching, workshops, group coaching and on-demand specialty coaching for focus areas including nutrition, sleep, and parenting. Additionally, BetterUp provides tailored coaching solutions in areas like sales performance and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

As talent development remains critical in the dynamic and evolving employment landscape, the integration provides HR leaders with rich insights to power their BetterUp People Analytics Dashboard (PAD) and unlocks intelligent deployment by automatically provisioning licenses to manage the BetterUp program, all in a safe and secure environment.

For additional information on BetterUp’s integration, visit https://www.betterup.com/sap-integration.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is a human transformation company that drives peak performance in individuals and organizations, through unparalleled access to coaching, content, community, and cutting-edge AI technology. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 3,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, Google, Snap Inc., Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton, Warner Media and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on three key impact areas – Mental Fitness, career & leadership development, and social connection – inspiring people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, and Quinetta Roberson. BetterUp has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and People Magazine’s Companies that Care. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.

