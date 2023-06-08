Black & Veatch Designs, Builds High-Power Electric Truck Chargers for Schneider

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of the Joint Electric Scaling Initiative (JETSI) project, global critical infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch today announced the design-build completion of 16 high-power chargers in South El Monte, California, for Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services battery-electric trucking fleet. JETSI is the first battery-electric truck project jointly financed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC).

The charging station includes 16, 350-kilowatt, dual-corded dispensers, supplied by four 1.2-megawatt power cabinets from Power Electronics. With the dual-corded dispensers, 32 battery-electric trucks (BETs) can be charged simultaneously, reaching an 80% charge within 90 minutes, increasing efficiency of operations for Schneider.

“ Black & Veatch’s involvement in this project combines our expertise in clean transportation and infrastructure development to unlock an alternative energy source for Schneider’s fleet,” said Dave Hallowell, president of the connectivity, commercial, and industrial sector for Black & Veatch. “ Being involved in this project, and other JETSI initiatives, showcases our commitment to sustainable resources and makes clear the environmental priorities that many trucking companies, like Schneider, are shifting towards.”

Black & Veatch worked closely with local utility Southern California Edison (SCE) to ensure success of the project, including power supply for the charging dispensers.

“ We are bringing a large scale zero emission operation to reality,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “ We can now offer the - first of its kind- cleaner mode of freight transportation to valued customers, who share our goal of operating in ways that are environmentally responsible. That’s why we invested and collaborated with stakeholders along the supply chain to work together to lower carbon emissions. This would not be possible without our funding and grant agencies.”

From a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to an increase in employment opportunities, the use of electric trucking fleets brings both environmental and economic benefits, key aspects of the ongoing growth of clean transportation.

“ Companies switching from gas-powered fleets to battery-electric trucks will have a lasting impact on the surrounding communities they serve,” said Randal Kaufman, business development director for Black & Veatch.

Schneider’s eight-acre South El Monte site is centrally located within the metro Los Angeles area and adjacent to major highways with a high density of shippers within a 50-mile radius.

Funding for 50 of Schneider’s BETs is part of the JETSI project — a landmark initiative to demonstrate strategies to successfully scale market penetration of zero-emission technologies. JETSI is the first battery-electric truck project jointly financed by California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC), which together awarded the project $27 million. To learn more, click the link here.

