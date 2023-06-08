Kraft Heinz to Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Andre Maciel, EVP & Global CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 15, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event through the same website.

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.