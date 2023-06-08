Momcozy Introduces the Revolutionary M5 All-in-one Hands-free Breast Pump - Empowering Busy Moms with the Ultimate Maternity Solution

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momcozy, the esteemed maternity and baby brand favored by over two million moms worldwide, proudly unveils the revolutionary M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump. Designed to provide the ultimate pumping experience for busy breastfeeding moms, this cutting-edge device showcases Momcozy's commitment to meeting the needs of mothers worldwide.

Renowned for its position as a leader in the North American electric breast pump market, Momcozy distinguishes itself yet again with the M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump. Driven by a user research team that believes in "cozy designs born from love" and strives to cater to customer needs, Momcozy has conducted extensive interviews with thousands of mothers over the past two years.

The team's latest findings highlight "comfort" as the most frequently mentioned requirement among breastfeeding moms, which has significantly influenced the design of the M5 wearable breast pump.

The M5 all-in-one handsfree breast pump stands apart with its unique baby mouth-shaped design, featuring a soft silicone flange set at a precise angle of 105 degrees. By closely imitating the natural suckling position of a baby, it minimizes the risk of nipple pain and discomfort, ensuring a comfortable pumping experience.

Setting new standards in convenience, the M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump introduces an exclusive vibration suction mode that stimulates milk flow and enhances the overall pumping process. Combining the power of suction and vibration, this feature allows for swift and efficient milk extraction, enabling moms to pump quickly and comfortably.

Additionally, its discreet size enables moms to use it inconspicuously, without drawing attention or hindering their activities, thereby ensuring productivity throughout the day.

To complement its functionality, the M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump comes with a trendy hard-shell storage bag to cater to the needs of busy moms who are always on the move. Delighted customers have praised the bag for its excellent protection of the breast pumps and parts. The M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump set includes two breast pumps and all the necessary accessories, including different sizes of flanges, ensuring moms can commence using the breast pump as soon as they receive it. As one satisfied mom noted, " the set offers everything you need altogether."

In a recent survey among women currently or recently using a breast pump, portability, low weight, fast milk extraction, and comfort were rated as crucial factors, with low noise and discreetness also important to younger mothers. By addressing these needs, Momcozy's wearable breast pump has consistently ranked as the top seller. Momcozy places great importance on research and development, guaranteeing that its products are of the highest quality and perfectly aligned with the needs of breastfeeding mothers. That’s why the M5 all-in-one hands-free breast pump emerges as the ultimate solution for busy moms seeking to provide their babies with breast milk while effectively managing their work-life balance.